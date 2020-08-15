wrestling / News
Leaked Details Of Depth Chart Reveal Who WWE Considers Smackdown’s Top Faces
August 15, 2020 | Posted by
Fightful reports that a backstage source claimed they got a look at a depth chart that WWE officials have, which listed the babyface and heel talent. It also lists who WWE considers the top three babyfaces on the Smackdown brand. Braun Strowman is the top babyface (this may have changed after recent actions have him leaning heel), Jeff Hardy is the #2 babyface and Matt Riddle is listed third.
Daniel Bryan wasn’t listed, but he hasn’t appeared on Smackdown in some time.
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Praises John Cena’s Leadership At Summerslam 2010, Says Cena Reminded Him of Himself
- Booker T Weighs In on WCW’s Mt. Rushmore, Why Eric Bischoff Shouldn’t Be in the Conversation
- People in WWE Reportedly Unhappy With How Velveteen Dream’s TV Return Was Handled
- Velveteen Dream’s Second Accuser Makes Statement Following Dream’s Return to NXT