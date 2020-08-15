Leaked Details Of Depth Chart Reveal Who WWE Considers Smackdown’s Top Faces

Fightful reports that a backstage source claimed they got a look at a depth chart that WWE officials have, which listed the babyface and heel talent. It also lists who WWE considers the top three babyfaces on the Smackdown brand. Braun Strowman is the top babyface (this may have changed after recent actions have him leaning heel), Jeff Hardy is the #2 babyface and Matt Riddle is listed third.

Daniel Bryan wasn’t listed, but he hasn’t appeared on Smackdown in some time.