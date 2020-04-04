wrestling / News
Leaking WrestleMania 36 Spoilers Reportedly a Fireable Offense
WWE is making sure to crack down on potential leaks from the taped WrestleMania 36 results, making such an act a fireable offense per a new report. Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso reports that WWE is doing everything they can to shut down potential information getting out before the shows air this weekend. This is especially a concern this year of course, as the matches were taped last week and thus the potential for the results to get out has been high.
According to the site, leaking information about the show is a fireable offense. In addition, there were only a small number of people present for each filming session. Vince McMahon, Paul Heyman, Bruce Prichard and Kevin Dunn were all in attendance and most of the agents/producers in the companies are not. Those agents who were present for matches include Adam Pearce, Jesse James, Jamie Noble, and Shawn Michaels.
WrestleMania is set to air on Saturday and Sunday as a two-night event and will stream on the WWE Network.
