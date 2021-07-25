wrestling / News

Lee Johnson vs. Luther Added to Tomorrow’s AEW Dark: Elevation

July 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Lee Johnson vs. Luther AEW Dark Elevation

– AEW has announced another matchup to tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. As a result of winning the Elite GM Invitational Championship, winner James Darnell chosen Luther to face Lee Johnson on this week’s episode. You can view the match announcement below.

AEW Dark: Elevation will stream on AEW’s official YouTube channel tomorrow starting at 7:00 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Luther w/ Serpentico vs. Lee Johnson w/ Dustin Rhodes
* PAC vs. Chuck Taylor
* Scorpio Sky vs. Fuego Del Sol
* The Bunny & Madi Wrenkowski vs. Kris Statlander & Tay Conti
* Chandler Hopkins, Cameron Cole, & Izzy James vs. Brock Anderson & Gunn Club
* Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels & 10 vs. Lucha Brothers
* Thunder Rosa vs. Myka Madrid
* Angelico vs. Marko Stunt
* Amber Nova vs. Yuka Sakazaki
* Jungle Boy vs. Marq Quen
* Wardlow vs. Bear Bronson
* Luchasaurus vs. Jora Johl
* Eddie Kingston vs. Serpentico

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dark: Elevation, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading