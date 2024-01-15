Lee Moriarty Reacts To AEW Collision Loss, Says He’s Done Being Patient

Lee Moriarty faced Adam Copeland on last night’s AEW Collision, and he spoke following the loss about how he and Shane Taylor are done being patient. AEW posted a digital exclusive of Moriarty commenting on the match, noting that he’s learned that patience is not a virtue when it comes to AEW.

“Growing up in Pittsburgh, my parents raised me on a lot of morals,” Moriarty said (per Fightful). “One thing I heard over, and over, and over again was, ‘Patience is a virtue.’ When I came to AEW, I learned that the more patient you are, the more complacent you become, and when you’re too complacent, you become forgotten.”

He continued, “You might not remember who I am, but I’ll remind you. I’m the guy that pushed Bryan Danielson. I’m the guy that pushed Katsuyori Shibata. I’m the guy that pushed Keith Lee, and tonight busted shoulder or not. I’m the guy that pushed Adam Copeland. Like Shane [Taylor] said, we are done being patient. We are done waiting for respect. We’re just gonna take it.”