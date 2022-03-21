Lee Moriarty and Pastor Troy Added To Battleslam: Vendetta

In a post on Twitter, Baron Black announced that AEW star Lee Moriarty, as well as Pastor Troy, have been added to Battleslam: Vendetta. The event happens on April 24 in Atlanta, GA. The show also features Darius Martin and Max Caster, as well as a performance from Josiah Williams.

Pro Wrestling & Hip Hop converge in Atlanta Lee Moriarty is BLAZIN'‼️in action at #BATTLESLAM VENDETTA 🎟https://t.co/Jq0RJPnSEf pic.twitter.com/quwHg8U1h5 — Baron Black (@TheEmpBruh) March 21, 2022