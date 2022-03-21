wrestling / News

Lee Moriarty and Pastor Troy Added To Battleslam: Vendetta

March 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Battleslam: Vendetta Lee Moriarty

In a post on Twitter, Baron Black announced that AEW star Lee Moriarty, as well as Pastor Troy, have been added to Battleslam: Vendetta. The event happens on April 24 in Atlanta, GA. The show also features Darius Martin and Max Caster, as well as a performance from Josiah Williams.

