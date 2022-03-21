wrestling / News
Lee Moriarty and Pastor Troy Added To Battleslam: Vendetta
March 21, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Baron Black announced that AEW star Lee Moriarty, as well as Pastor Troy, have been added to Battleslam: Vendetta. The event happens on April 24 in Atlanta, GA. The show also features Darius Martin and Max Caster, as well as a performance from Josiah Williams.
Pro Wrestling & Hip Hop converge in Atlanta
Lee Moriarty is BLAZIN'‼️in action at #BATTLESLAM VENDETTA
🎟https://t.co/Jq0RJPnSEf pic.twitter.com/quwHg8U1h5
— Baron Black (@TheEmpBruh) March 21, 2022
Pro Wrestling & Hip Hop converge in Atlanta
Pastor Troy is BLAZIN'‼️the mic at #BATTLESLAM VENDETTA
🎟https://t.co/Jq0RJPnSEf pic.twitter.com/2FMjhNmA97
— Baron Black (@TheEmpBruh) March 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Torrie Wilson Says She Wasn’t Able to Mention Sable In Hall of Fame Speech
- Undertaker Is Nervous About Vince McMahon’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction Intro, Talks Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns
- Shawn Michaels Shares Memories of Scott Hall, Says Hall Never Needed to Be World Champion
- Jeff Hardy Says He Wasn’t Trying To Get Released From WWE, Thought He’d Get Away With Leaving Match