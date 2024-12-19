Lee Moriarty Says He’s Ready For Anyone To Answer His Open Challenge At ROH Final Battle

Lee Moriarty has an open challenge set for his ROH Pure Championship at Final Battle on Friday, and he says he’s ready for anyone. Moriarty spoke with Fightful’s Grapsody Podcast for a new interview ahead of tomorrow’s event, and you can see highlights below:

On preparing for an open challenge: “With Pure Rules, you need more preparation than a regular match because there are so many different obstacles. For me, I take pride in TAIGASTYLE, and that is the ability to adapt to my opponent in any situation. I can go in there with one gameplan, but because I’ve studied every style of pro wrestling, I can change it just like that. I’m not going to have a problem with that. It doesn’t make me nervous. Anybody who has followed along with me through my Pure Rules journey, every match, I’ve gotten better at Pure Rules. My most recent title defense against Taven, I’ve gotten better than my first one when I defeated Wheeler Yuta. It’s a progression and I’m ready for whoever might come through the open challenge door, or Forbidden Door.”

On carrying the ROH Pure Championship: “It means a lot to me because the Pure division, specifically, is important to the wrestler that I’ve become. There has only been 13 people to hold the championship, me included. When you look at the list, they are some of the greatest professional wrestlers to have ever existed, and some are the most important figures in Ring of Honor history and their growth, development, and establishing what Ring of Honor is. Now, we’re entering a new era of Ring of Honor under Tony Khan’s ownership, and I feel Ring of Honor has given me the tool to step up and reach that next level. I am very ready to carry that flag going into Hammerstein and Final Battle. This time last year, I was fighting at Final Battle, but I came up short in a TV Title match. Now, I’m going in the champion and I’m ready to step up and continue to prove why I am one of the best options to be the face of a company. I say that with all confidence that maybe I didn’t have a year ago. I’ve proven myself. I’m ready to step up because there is no one like me in pro wrestling. I can say that 100% with all of my heart.”

On if he’s preparing for anyone in particular: “It’s hard to say. The reason is, AEW has so many great working relationships, whether that’s with CMLL, STARDOM, New Japan, DDT, anything. Anybody can come through that door, step through that curtain, and challenge me. I don’t know what to anticipate, but I’m ready. We’re in New York. Maybe Homicide is going to come through that curtain. Homicide in Pure Rules. I’m not sure, but I know that I’m prepared to accept whatever challenge comes through and I’m excited to find out who that is.”