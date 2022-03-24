Lee Moriarty On Wrestling CM Punk On AEW Dynamite, Punk’s Impact On His Straight Edge Lifestyle

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Lee Moriarty discussed wrestling CM Punk on AEW Dynamite, Punk’s impact on his straight edge lifestyle, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Lee Moriarty on wrestling CM Punk on AEW Dynamite: “I think maybe that Monday night leading into that week, I got a message from one of the trainees from the same wrestling school as me. He was like, ‘Congratulations on the match with Punk.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ Because I didn’t see any graphics, it wasn’t in the advertisement yet. I think it got leaked early, or someone found it somehow because apparently somebody posted it on Facebook. I didn’t see it yet because I don’t use Facebook anymore. I think it was that Tuesday morning, I woke up and all my mentions are blowing up because Lee Moriarty is facing CM Punk on Dynamite live on Wednesday. I had to take a step back. It was surreal and a very cool moment.”

On Punk’s impact on his straight edge lifestyle: “It’s important for me, not just for my lifestyle personally, but it’s also for peace of mind for my family. So my mom and dad, when I told them I wanted to be a professional wrestler, they were very against it because around the time I made the decision. It was my teenage years and the wrestlers from back in that day were unfortunately passing away because of drugs and alcohol and all that stuff catching up to them, so that was a big concern for them. Originally, like I knew I didn’t want to do drugs and alcohol and stuff just because Bruce Lee’s removing the non-essentials from your life and stuff like that. I didn’t know it was called straight edge. I didn’t know that there was this detailed thing until I found CM Punk when I was watching TV one day. I looked more into it. I thought it was really cool what that lifestyle meant. I took that pledge, and then from then on, I’ve just always been straight edge, and I feel like that’s made my family a little more comfortable with me living the lifestyle I live.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit AEW Unrestricted with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.