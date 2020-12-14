Lee Moriarty Confirms There Were Plans For Him To Be In ROH This Year

In an interview with Fightful, Lee Moriarty confirmed that there were plans for him to be in Ring of Honor earlier this year that fell through. Here are highlights:

On almost going to ROH: “So, it was back in, I wanna say, March or April. Alex Shelley was talking to me, Ben (Carter) and Tre (Lamar) about doing Future of Honor, which was supposed to be in May. That ended up getting cancelled because of the pandemic. Shelley’s always been a big supporter of us, so when he went to IMPACT! he was pushing us to the people in charge there. We got the opportunity because of Alex Shelley recommending us.”

On appearing on Impact: “We drove down there and I think we got the invite on a week’s notice. We went down there to Tennessee and we got to the tapings and we just had an opportunity to do singles matches on Xplosion!. It was really cool .It was a good learning experience. It was my first time wrestling on a television setting, even though Xplosion! isn’t nationally televised here in the States, it is internationally televised. So, wrestling on TV with those cameras and everything was very different. It was a good learning experience.They have cameras and things on independent wrestling and there’s certain companies that try to run like TV, but it’s very different when you have these very professional, high quality cameras, lighting and all that stuff.”

On getting helped by veterans: “The first person I got to talk to when I came back through the curtains was Chris Bey and he gave me a lot of advice on camera work and stuff. ‘Cause he, to me, is one of the best people out doing it—finding the camera and all that stuff. So, I got a lot of advice from him that helped me a lot. I got to talk to Tommy Dreamer. Matt Striker was backstage and I talked to him for a little bit. There was a lot of good feedback and a lot of helpful things that I wouldn’t have gotten if I didn’t go there because I’ve never been around those guys.”