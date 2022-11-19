Lee Moriarty Didn’t Know MJF Was Leading The Firm Until All Out, How He Was Brought In

Lee Moriarty is a member of The Firm and backed up MJF at All Out so he count win the Casino Battle Royal, and he says he didn’t know most of the details until it happened. Moriarty appeared on Talk Is Jericho for a new interview and talked about how he got involved in the stable and more. You can check out the highlights below:

On when he found out he was joining The Firm: “It was a very well-kept secret. I didn’t know it was MJF until that night… So the way it started was, I was with Matt Sydal and Dante Martin in kind of a group. Tony Khan pulled me aside in the locker room, he asked me a question. He said, ‘Would you be comfortable dying your hair?’ Didn’t explain why or anything like that, He just said it would come with a big push and things like that, more opportunities. So I said, ‘Yeah, I’m cool with it.’ My trainers taught me like, take something that they give it to you and just make the most of it. It was like, ‘It’s hair, it’ll grow back in the future.’

“But that happened. They didn’t really tell me exactly what, they just said it was gonna be a group. Stokely told me it’s gonna be a big thing, and I trusted everyone who you know, told me about it. I trusted Tony, I trusted QT, I trusted Stokely. After I took that business card when I defeated Matt Sydal back in July, [I] disappeared for a month, came back and then you know, did the poker chip.”

On not knowing it was MJF until after the bout: “I didn’t know it was MJF until afterwards. So after he got the poker chip and walked off, back to his trailer, I found out. But it was a really well-kept secret.”

On when he found out who was in the group: “I didn’t know until I was watching at home. The only person I knew was Ethan Page, because I heard them talking about the promo that they had when Stokely was gonna offer the card. But before that, I didn’t know the Gunns were gonna be in. I didn’t know Morrissey was gonna be in it. But whenever I saw Morrissey, that’s kind of when I leaned towards, ‘I think it’s MJF.’ But I never had concrete evidence.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Talk Is Jericho with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.