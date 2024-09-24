Lee Moriarty Discusses His Future Goals for Wrestling

– ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty recently spoke to Monteasy on Musicology, where he discussed his goals for wrestling, where he wants to be five years from now, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Lee Moriarty on where he wants to be five years from now: “I definitely want to be AEW World Champion, I definitely want to be a world champion. I have so many aspirations in professional wrestling, and the way that I set my goals … it’s interesting because it’s not necessarily long-term. The long-term goals I do have are broad, but it’s just an individualistic goal.”

On wanting to wrestle in Japan: “So, like, my big goal is to wrestle in Japan one day, that’s a goal I don’t put a time limit on it, that’s just something I want to do at some point. The Ring of Honor Pure Championship is a goal I had and I went there … the World Championship, the TNT Championship, the Continental Championship, all these things are goals I have.”

Lee Moriarty was in action earlier this at AEW All Out 2024 during the Zero Hour pre-show. He teamed with Shane Tyalor promotions and Beast Mortos in a three-way, nine man tag team bout. The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Roderick Strong) won the match.