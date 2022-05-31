wrestling / News
Lee Moriarty Gives Statement After Infant Nephew Passes Away
AEW star Lee Moriarty suffered a terrible family tragedy when his infant nephew died on Sunday, and he took to social media to issue a statement. Moriarty posted to his Twitter account to note that his one year-old nephew was killed in a drive-by, writing:
“My nephew was 1 years old and his life was taken in a drive-by yesterday. I don’t share things from my personal life often but he deserves to be acknowledged for the great person he was growing to become. Miss you.
“Im muting this and I’d prefer no messages. Thank you.”
On behalf of 411, our deepest condolences to Moriarty and his family.
My nephew was 1 years old and his life was taken in a drive-by yesterday.
I don’t share things from my personal life often but he deserves to be acknowledged for the great person he was growing to become. Miss you ♥️
Im muting this and I’d prefer no messages. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/SO8KDgKont
— 🐯 TAIGASTYLE (@theleemoriarty) May 30, 2022
More Trending Stories
- MJF Says He Has A Lot To Think About, Tony Khan Declines To Comment On Situation
- Mandy Rose & Indi Hartwell in Bikinis, Gunther Top Superstar Instagram Photos
- Chris Jericho On Why He Doesn’t Work ‘Nostalgia Hour’ Matches In AEW
- Lance Storm Thinks Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Fell Victim to WWE’s ‘All or Nothing’ Mentality