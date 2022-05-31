Lee Moriarty Gives Statement After Infant Nephew Passes Away

AEW star Lee Moriarty suffered a terrible family tragedy when his infant nephew died on Sunday, and he took to social media to issue a statement. Moriarty posted to his Twitter account to note that his one year-old nephew was killed in a drive-by, writing:

“My nephew was 1 years old and his life was taken in a drive-by yesterday. I don’t share things from my personal life often but he deserves to be acknowledged for the great person he was growing to become. Miss you. “Im muting this and I’d prefer no messages. Thank you.”

On behalf of 411, our deepest condolences to Moriarty and his family.