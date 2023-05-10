Lee Moriarty Has a List of Demands for When Becomes TNT Champion

– AEW announced this week that Lee Moriarty will challenge TNT Champion Wardlow for the title this weekend at the AEW House Rules show in Salem, Virginia on Saturday, May 13. And now, Moriarty has shared a list of demands for when he becomes the new TNT Champion. You can see Moriarty’s demand list below:

“My list of demands after I become TNT Champion. 1. Air one or more Rush Hour movies a day.

2. Give Danhausen his own late night talk show.

3. Bring back Police Academy: The Animated Series

4. Invite Jade Cargill to next year’s NBA Celebrity All-Star game (if she wants to play).”

Lee Moriarty vs. Wardlow goes down on Saturday at the Salem Civic Center at AEW House Rules.