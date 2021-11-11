Lee Moriarty Hopes Westside Gunn Uses Arn Anderson Glock Promo In A New Song

In an interview with Pitchfork, Lee Moriarty spoke about which artists he’s currently listening to. Moriarty noted he hopes Westside Gunn uses the Arn Anderson glock promo from a recent AEW Dynamite in a song of his. Here are highlights:

On how music helps him get over anxiety before wrestling: “I really need to quiet out all of the sounds around me. I have stage fright, so being around a lot of people makes me nervous. When I can just listen to music and chill, it helps a lot. ​​It also helps to transform me into TAIGASTYLE Lee Moriarty as opposed to Lee Moriarty, the guy you see at a grocery store.”

On Mac Miller: “Mac Miller is a big influence on me—the way he was this positive person, always trying to have fun. That’s why I try to look like I’m having fun in the ring, even though I’m fighting and it’s a competition. It’s cool seeing someone succeed from the area where I lived too. I remember hearing his music for the first time in my dad’s car, then watching his show Most Dope on MTV and seeing a guy from Pittsburgh succeeding and living a dream life. Even with all the stuff he went through personally, he was always trying to lift others up. The thing I was taught when I got into professional wrestling by my trainers was “leave professional wrestling better than how you found it.” I want to help as much as I can, especially in Pittsburgh.”

On Westside Gunn: “The first time I heard a Westside Gunn song was because it had a wrestling-inspired title: “Lucha Bros.” I’m a big fan of the Lucha Bros, and that song came up on YouTube when I was looking for them. I like both of his new albums, but I like Side B a little more. I’ve been listening to it when I’m getting ready to do something; it’s like a warm-up for me. There’s one track that’s just talking about how you finish how you start, and it’s stories like that that make me think about what the music means to me personally. I’m hoping that his next album has the Arn Anderson glock promo, it would fit so perfectly.”