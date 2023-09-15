Lee Moriarty Joins Shane Taylor Promotions On ROH TV

Lee Moriarty has joined Shane Taylor Promotions, allying with Taylor on this week’s ROH TV. Thursday night’s show saw Moriarty come out to distract Lee Johnson during Johnson’s match with Taylor, which allowed the STP leader to get the win.

Later in the show, Taylor was interviewed alongside Moriarty and said that he and his stable had been carrying ROH for many years and that he was sick of people telling him to be humble and pay his dues. He said that he was sick of making history and that it was time make some, before announcing Moriarty as a member of the group: