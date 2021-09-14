wrestling / News

Lee Moriarty Joins the MLW Opera Cup Tournament

September 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Lee Moriarty

– Per PWInsider, Lee Moriarty has joined the MLW Opera Cup as the latest entrant in the upcoming tournament. He joins the field along with Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish, Matt Cross, Davey Richards, TJP, and Calvin Tankman.

There is still one more entrant in the tournament to be named. The MLW Opera Cup is set for Saturday, October 2. The event will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

As noted, Lee Moriarty recently signed with AEW, but he will still be able to wrestle in this upcoming tournament.

