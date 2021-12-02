wrestling / News

Lee Moriarty Set For TERMINUS Event in January

December 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lee Moriarty TERMINUS

Lee Moriarty is the latest talent set for Jonathan Gresham and Baron Black’s TERMINUS event next month. Gresham announced on Wednesday that Moriarty will be part of the event, which takes place on January 16th.

Moriarity joins a list of announced talent that includes Daniel Garcia, Moose, Bandido, Alex Coughlin, Dante Caballero, and Janai Kai.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lee Moriarty, TERMINUS: Modern Grappling Arts, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading