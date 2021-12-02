wrestling / News
Lee Moriarty Set For TERMINUS Event in January
December 1, 2021 | Posted by
Lee Moriarty is the latest talent set for Jonathan Gresham and Baron Black’s TERMINUS event next month. Gresham announced on Wednesday that Moriarty will be part of the event, which takes place on January 16th.
Moriarity joins a list of announced talent that includes Daniel Garcia, Moose, Bandido, Alex Coughlin, Dante Caballero, and Janai Kai.
W E L C O M E • T O • T E R M I N U Shttps://t.co/iWJnv4pZHE pic.twitter.com/59tKHTH4GZ
— Jonathan Gresham (@TheJonGresham) December 2, 2021
