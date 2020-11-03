Lee Moriarty On His Unique Style Of Wrestling, How Alex Shelley Matches Took Him To “New Level”

In a recent interview with Slam Wrestling, Lee Moriarty, who will be participating in the Fighting Spirit Heavyweight Grand Prix presented by Paradigm Pro Wrestling, discussed his unique style of wrestling, his matches with Alex Shelley, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Lee Moriarty on his unique style of wrestling and what fans can expect from him in the tournament: “For anyone who hasn’t seen me wrestle I think they can expect to see a little bit of everything. I don’t believe in having a fixed style. I just do what works and fits in the moment. That’s what TAIGASTYLE is. Having a style without a style.”

On his trio of matches with Alex Shelley in Absolute Intense Wrestling: “We had three matches together, and our third one was a submission match. There was so much pressure on me to keep up with him in that match but I feel like I pulled it off. All of my memories wrestling him are great. I felt the gap in experience in our first match and did my best to adapt and overcome that in our third match. I think that really helped put me on a new level.”