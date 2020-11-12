Lee Moriarty Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19

Independent wrestling star Lee Moriarty has tested positive for COVID-19. Moriarty, who was set to work a No Peace Underground show tonight, toook to Twitter and announced he will not be appearing because he received his positive test just before he was scheduled to fly out for the show.

Moriarty said that he was feeling fine and had no symptoms. His most recent matches were at PPW Fighting Spirit Heavyweight Grand Prix 2 on November 6th, where he faced Max the Impaler and then Mo Atlas. He posted:

“I got my COVID test back before I was scheduled to be at the airport for No Peace. Unfortunately it came back positive so I wont be able to travel. I’m completely fine, no symptoms or anything. I apologize to anyone who was looking forward to seeing me and that I let down. Please support No Peace Underground tonight on IWTV. Even if I wasn’t originally going to get the test myself they requested that I did. A lot of indie wrestling in Florida gets a bad rep but I believe they’re trying to do things right. Hopefully I’ll have another chance when it’s safe.”