Lee Moriarty vs. Jay Lethal Added To TERMINUS Debut Event
December 20, 2021 | Posted by
TERMINUS Pro Wrestling has announced a match between Jay Lethal and Lee Moriarty for their debut event on January 16. The event happens at the Kroc Center in Atlanta. Here’s the card so far:
* Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Kiera Hogan
* Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty
* Moose vs. Alex Coughlin
* Janai Kai vs. Liiza Hall
* Also announced: Daniel Garcia, Bandido, Dante Caballero, Fred Yehi, Joe Keys, JDX, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams, Invictus Khash, Baron Black
A L L • R O A D S • L E A D • H E R E
WHERE • STYLES • MAKE • FIGHTS @theleemoriarty VS @TheLethalJay https://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/yZ71xJeLEl
— T E R M I N U S (@TERMINUSpro) December 20, 2021
