wrestling / News

Lee Moriarty vs. Jay Lethal Added To TERMINUS Debut Event

December 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Terminus Lee Moriarty Jay Lethal

TERMINUS Pro Wrestling has announced a match between Jay Lethal and Lee Moriarty for their debut event on January 16. The event happens at the Kroc Center in Atlanta. Here’s the card so far:

* Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Kiera Hogan
* Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty
* Moose vs. Alex Coughlin
* Janai Kai vs. Liiza Hall
* Also announced: Daniel Garcia, Bandido, Dante Caballero, Fred Yehi, Joe Keys, JDX, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams, Invictus Khash, Baron Black

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jay Lethal, Lee Moriarty, TERMINUS, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading