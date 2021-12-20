Lee Moriarty vs. Jay Lethal Added To TERMINUS Debut Event

TERMINUS Pro Wrestling has announced a match between Jay Lethal and Lee Moriarty for their debut event on January 16. The event happens at the Kroc Center in Atlanta. Here’s the card so far:

* Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Kiera Hogan

* Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty

* Moose vs. Alex Coughlin

* Janai Kai vs. Liiza Hall

* Also announced: Daniel Garcia, Bandido, Dante Caballero, Fred Yehi, Joe Keys, JDX, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams, Invictus Khash, Baron Black