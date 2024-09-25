– ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty recently spoke to Monteasy on Musicology, where he discussed becoming ROH Pure Champion. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On if it’s sunk in that he’s ROH Pure Champion: “To an extent, it has settled in, but I feel like there’s a lot I need to accomplish with this championship. Getting to the match was one thing, winning the championship is another thing, now I have to defend it. Now I have to elevate this championship, because that’s what I said I was going to do. I said I was going to usher in a new era of the Pure division.”

On wanting to live up to his idols: “From Bryan Danielson, Samoa Joe, Nigel McGuinness, AJ Styles, all these guys that are going to be legends, or already are legends of professional wrestling, they’ve influenced what wrestling is today. And I want to live up to that, and I want to uphold this championship to an extremely high standard.”

Lee Moriarty won the ROH Pure Championship in July at ROH Death Before Dishonor.