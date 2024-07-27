Lee Moriarty Reveals When He Was Offered An AEW Contract

During the post show media scrum following ROH Death Before Dishonor (via Fightful), Lee Moriarty spoke about when he was offered an AEW contract by Tony Khan, noting that it happened after a match he had in 2021.

He said: “Ring of Honor did reach out to me. This was during the pandemic. It almost happened, but circumstances, because of contact, it did not happen. I wrestled Orange Cassidy on an independent show a few days before AEW was in Pittsburgh. That afforded me the opportunity to come to AEW in hometown, where I fought Dante Martin. I did another match in Chicago. I did a third match last minute. I got a text at 4 am, I think, immediately drove out to Cincinnati, Ohio where I fought Daniel Garcia. We had that match, I came back through the curtain, and Tony Khan offered me a contract. I did see myself as a part of Ring of Honor, but I also saw myself as a part of AEW. I wanted to go where the best wrestling is because that is what I love about professional wrestling. The sport and art of it.“