Lee Moriarty Says Will Ospreay Will Raise the Competitive Level In AEW

Lee Moriarty is excited to have Will Ospreay in AEW, noting that he’s going to raise the bar inside the company for competition. Ospreay was announced as AEW’s latest signee at Full gear, and Moriarty was asked about the signing during a conversation with Wrestle Inn. You can see a couple highlights below:

On Ospreay signing with AEW: “I think Ospreay is one of the best wrestlers in the world and 2023 was arguably his year as the overall best. Him coming into AEW means the competition level has been raised again. He’s going to have a lot of first-time matches that will be cool to witness.”

On what appeals to him about technical wrestling: “I love technical wrestling because it focuses on the little details to help paint the bigger picture. Seeing unique transitions or cool counters in and out of moves is one of the most interesting parts of wrestling for me. I also think having a good base of technical wrestling helps blend other styles together better. I love all styles of wrestling and I believe a reason I can adapt to them is because of my technical wrestling base.”