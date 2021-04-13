wrestling / News

Lee Moriarty Discusses Wrestling 10 Matches In Two Days During WrestleMania Week, His Match With Rich Swann

April 13, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Lee Moriarty

Lee Moriarty found himself busy during WrestleMania week in Tampa, as he competed in 10 matches in a span of two days. Moriarty competed on multiple shows during that stretch, which included a GCW rSpring Break match against current Impact World Champion Rich Swann.

Moriarty took to Twitter and put together a thread to explain his reasoning for pushing himself during WrestleMania week, noting that “every match meant something” to him.

He added notes in the thread for every match that he competed in, and as for the match with Swann, he expressed his excitement when he found out he’d be squaring off with the Impact champ.

“Match 10. This was my last match of the weekend and I was so excited for it when I found out I’d be facing Rich. Having a singles match on a spring break event isn’t easy to come by and to face a world champion with the positive energy and vibe of Rich made it so special.”

You can read Moriarty’s full Twitter thread below.

