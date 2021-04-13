Lee Moriarty Discusses Wrestling 10 Matches In Two Days During WrestleMania Week, His Match With Rich Swann

Lee Moriarty found himself busy during WrestleMania week in Tampa, as he competed in 10 matches in a span of two days. Moriarty competed on multiple shows during that stretch, which included a GCW rSpring Break match against current Impact World Champion Rich Swann.

Moriarty took to Twitter and put together a thread to explain his reasoning for pushing himself during WrestleMania week, noting that “every match meant something” to him.

He added notes in the thread for every match that he competed in, and as for the match with Swann, he expressed his excitement when he found out he’d be squaring off with the Impact champ.

“Match 10. This was my last match of the weekend and I was so excited for it when I found out I’d be facing Rich. Having a singles match on a spring break event isn’t easy to come by and to face a world champion with the positive energy and vibe of Rich made it so special.”

You can read Moriarty’s full Twitter thread below.

Why did I wrestle in 10 matches over two days? Because every match meant something and challenged me. Lemme explain. — 𝕷𝖊𝖊 𝕸𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖗𝖙𝖞 🐯 (@apexofcombat) April 12, 2021

Match 1. Edith and I have a lot in common. Both our interests in wrestling and out of the ring as artists.

This was our second match and she pushed me in a style I love but don’t fight in too often. Couldn’t have a better opponent for my first title defense. pic.twitter.com/VJcBEMkBN5 — 𝕷𝖊𝖊 𝕸𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖗𝖙𝖞 🐯 (@apexofcombat) April 12, 2021

Match 2. An opening round match in the Acid Cup. Trent Acid is an icon in indie wrestling so of course I jumped on the chance to be in the tournament. Travel issues changed my opponent and I didn’t win the way I planned but I look forward to a rematch with JJ and 1v1 with Tree. pic.twitter.com/uiklK9VjM2 — 𝕷𝖊𝖊 𝕸𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖗𝖙𝖞 🐯 (@apexofcombat) April 12, 2021

Match 3. I took this match because of how much respect people I know have for Apollo. I even found out on the same day of the match from Calvin Tankman himself that Apollo had a hand in training him. Worth it. pic.twitter.com/Vntc9Wra0Q — 𝕷𝖊𝖊 𝕸𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖗𝖙𝖞 🐯 (@apexofcombat) April 12, 2021

Match 4. Another match with a well experienced veteran. This match also posed the challenge of adapting my style within the chains instead of ropes. I also got to have @TheStruggles23 call a match of mine and he’s someone that supported me very early on. pic.twitter.com/TuGFEwV4yD — 𝕷𝖊𝖊 𝕸𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖗𝖙𝖞 🐯 (@apexofcombat) April 12, 2021

Match 5…. This was the match I was most nervous about. Lio and I are the same age and to see all that he’s accomplished is so inspiring. I admire his work ethic and made sure to show out as best I could. pic.twitter.com/5hNqUzt2J2 — 𝕷𝖊𝖊 𝕸𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖗𝖙𝖞 🐯 (@apexofcombat) April 12, 2021

Match 6. I told y’all I wasn’t wearing grey sweatpants… This match was for a great cause and it was Fayes farewell. I hope I can leave half the positive impact of wrestling as Faye has. Plus even tho she eliminated me 😑…glad I got to share the experience with Tejana. pic.twitter.com/qTfJYLOIdK — 𝕷𝖊𝖊 𝕸𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖗𝖙𝖞 🐯 (@apexofcombat) April 12, 2021

Matches 7, 8, and 9, were all a part of the second day of The Acid Cup. I stepped in the ring with the King of the Indies AJ Gray, arguably my best rival in the past year Calvin Tankman and one of the best young veterans Jordan Oliver. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/1YcxWa9GXj — 𝕷𝖊𝖊 𝕸𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖗𝖙𝖞 🐯 (@apexofcombat) April 12, 2021

2/2 I didn’t win the tournament but I take no shame in losing to Big Breakfast in the finals. He earned that win and every bit of success he’s been receiving. — 𝕷𝖊𝖊 𝕸𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖗𝖙𝖞 🐯 (@apexofcombat) April 12, 2021