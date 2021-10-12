Legado del Fantasma Abducts Hit Row Members Before WWE NXT (Clip)

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott may be missing some support for his North American Title match on tonight’s NXT, with his Hit Row allies abducted before the show. The WWE NXT Twitter account posted the following video of AJ Francis and B-Fab being abducted by Legado Del Fantasma this afternoon.

Swerve is set to defend his title against Santos Escobar on tonight’s show, before Hit Row make their way to Smackdown a week from Friday as a result of the WWE Draft.

NXT airs tonight starting at 8 PM ET/PT on USA Network.