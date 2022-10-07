wrestling / News
Legado Del Fantasma Advertised For WWE Mexico Tour
October 6, 2022 | Posted by
Legado Del Fantasma is currently advertised for the company’s tour of Mexico this month. As you can see below, the WWE Espanol Twitter account advertised Legado against Los Lotharios for the October 29th and 30th live events.
It was reported earlier on Thursday that the stable, who exited NXT on screeen in August, are coming to the main roster soon with a Smackdown destination planned.
El #LegadoDelFantasma se enfrentará a #LosLotharios en un duelo súper latino en #WWELive #México 💥👊 pic.twitter.com/aJrnXenBPc
— WWE Español (@wweespanol) October 7, 2022
