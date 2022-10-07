wrestling / News

Legado Del Fantasma Advertised For WWE Mexico Tour

October 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Legado Del Fantasma is currently advertised for the company’s tour of Mexico this month. As you can see below, the WWE Espanol Twitter account advertised Legado against Los Lotharios for the October 29th and 30th live events.

It was reported earlier on Thursday that the stable, who exited NXT on screeen in August, are coming to the main roster soon with a Smackdown destination planned.

