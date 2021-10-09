Legendary Championship Belt Maker Reggie Parks Passes Away

Reggie Parks, who was known as the “King of Belts” for his legendary work as a championship belt designer, has passed away. Bill Apter reported late Thursday night that Parks, who had an in-ring career before he became known for his title designs, passed after a battle with COVID-19. He was 87.

Parks began his wrestling career training in Edmonton in Alberta, Canada where he met the legendary Stu Hart. Hart trained Parks and got him introduced to territories in the US, and he would go on to work for the AWA as well as NWA territories and WWE. He had a run in WWE as a referee as well.

Later on, Parks would get into designing championship belts and his work includes the famed so-called “Winged Eagle” WWE Championship title. He also created titles for the UFC, WCW, the AWA, SHIMMER, and boxing promotions.

WWE issued a statement acknowledging Parks’ passing, which read:

WWE is saddened to learn that legendary sports-entertainer and championship title maker Reggie Parks passed away at the age of 87. Parks spent nearly three decades in the ring as a sports-entertainer working for promoters like WWE Hall of Famer Stu Hart and competing for championships in both the NWA and AWA. He even enjoyed a brief stint competing in a WWE ring before transitioning into the second phase of his career: creating championship titles. Parks would go on to handcraft some of the most famous titles in WWE history, including the “winged eagle” WWE Championship used in the 1980s and ’90s, as well as the classic Intercontinental Championship of the same era. His incredible work in both WWE and WCW crossed over into the worlds of UFC and boxing as well, as he continued to create iconic championship titles for decades. WWE extends its condolences to Parks’ family, friends and fans.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mr. Parks. He will be missed.