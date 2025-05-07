wrestling / News

Lei Ying Lee vs. Rosemary Announced for Tomorrow’s TNA Impact

May 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Impact Lei Ying Lee vs Rosemary Image Credit: TNA

– TNA Wrestling announced a new matchup for tomorrow’s edition of TNA Impact. Lei Ying Lee faces Rosemary in a singles bout.

Tomorrow’s Impact airs at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

Dog Collar Match for TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Eric Young
* Mustafa Ali vs. Trey Miguel
* Victoria Crawford vs. TBD
* Trick Williams to open the show
* Rosemary vs. Lei Ying Lee

