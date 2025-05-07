wrestling / News
Lei Ying Lee vs. Rosemary Announced for Tomorrow’s TNA Impact
May 7, 2025
– TNA Wrestling announced a new matchup for tomorrow’s edition of TNA Impact. Lei Ying Lee faces Rosemary in a singles bout.
Tomorrow’s Impact airs at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Dog Collar Match for TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Eric Young
* Mustafa Ali vs. Trey Miguel
* Victoria Crawford vs. TBD
* Trick Williams to open the show
* Rosemary vs. Lei Ying Lee
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ worldwide. @WeAreRosemary battles @TheLeiYingLee on #TNAiMPACT after they failed to overcome Fatal Influence alongside @XiaBrookside at #TNARebellion! pic.twitter.com/yVkHinBS76
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 7, 2025