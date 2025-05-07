Lei Ying Lee vs. Rosemary Announced for Tomorrow’s TNA Impact

– TNA Wrestling announced a new matchup for tomorrow’s edition of TNA Impact. Lei Ying Lee faces Rosemary in a singles bout.

Tomorrow’s Impact airs at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Dog Collar Match for TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Eric Young

* Mustafa Ali vs. Trey Miguel

* Victoria Crawford vs. TBD

* Trick Williams to open the show

* Rosemary vs. Lei Ying Lee