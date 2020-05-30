Leighty’s 205 Live Review: 05.29.20

-Back with my second week of covering 205 Live and after just one week I am digging the 30 minute no non-sense format. Have even planted fans should continue to make the atmosphere better as well. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Byron Saxton and Corey Graves

-WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Tyler Breeze vs. Tony Nese

-Nese is coming off his 0-3 showing in the CW Tournament and is looking to get back on track here. Graves brings up that these two faced off in Tyler’s 205 Live Debut. Breeze is also coming off his loss last week to Swerve. Nese flexes the pecks to start which is an interesting way to start a match. Breeze gets a take down and goes to a headlock and then hits a quick legdrop for a pin attempt. Breeze tries a sunset flip, but Nese rolls through and connects with a sweet roundhouse kick. To the corner and Nese stomps away and follows with a slam for a two count. Now Nese grounds Breeze with a body scissors, but Breeze is able to get a mount position and drops down fists to break. He gets caught with a stun gun however, but Nese can’t follow up as he misses a move off the top. Breeze rallies with some knees and a dropkick. A forearm in the corner follows, but Nese sweeps the legs and hits a springboard moonsault for two. Nese is rolled up for two and a Big Ending is hit for a two count. Graves is right on point as he even mentions that was an homage to Big E. Breeze heads up top, but eats a palm strike. Nese looks for the running knee, but Breeze bails and is able to grab a knee and clock it off the ring post. Back in the ring, Breeze gets a half crab, but Nese is able to get to the ropes. He bails, but Breeze follows with a forearm from the apron. Back in and Nese flips out of a suplex and hits a double stomp while still selling the knee. Nese hobbles to the top but gets caught coming down and ends up eating a spinebuster. Breeze follows that with a Rock Bottom for two. These two are rocking it right now! Breeze looks for the Unprettier, but Nese is able to shove off and hit a spinning elbow. The running knee in the corner finishes things for Nese as he gets the pin at 8:31.

Winner: Tony Nese via pin at 8:31

-This was wonderful and easily the best match of the two weeks I’ve been doing this show and Main Event. They got a decent amount of time and thankfully no break to interrupt things. They delivered a strong match and again even the handful of people representing a crowd helps the presentation greatly. These are two quality pro-wrestlers and they made the most of the 8 plus minutes and I even found myself enjoying the commentary. Fun stuff! ***1/4

-Recap of NXT Cruiserweight Tournament as Drake Maverick won the Triple Threat Tiebreaker and he will be facing El Hijo Del Fantasma this Wednesday on NXT.

Tehuti Miles vs. Danny Burch

-This is my first look at Miles so this should be interesting. Lockup to start and Miles showboats a bit which doesn’t please Burch. Saxton covers saying that Miles could be playing mind games to get Burch off his game. Miles gets a take down and poses a bit and just as Graves mentions that Miles needs to worry about his teeth, Burch blasts him with a European uppercut. He follows with palm strikes to to the nose as I think Burch is annoyed. They run the ropes and Miles tries a leap, but Burch catches the knee to bring him back down. Burch lays into Miles with some hard forearms and then another European uppercut. To the corner as Burch continues the beating with some chops and forearms. Miles is able to send Burch to the floor and hits a dropkick to keep him on the floor to buy him some time to recover. Drop kick was nice! Back inside Miles goes for the cover and gets a one count. Now Miles shows a little bit of a mean streak as he throws some blows and then drops the strap to show he means business. They exchange blows and Miles gets the advantage which leads to a neckbreaker for two. Miles goes to the headlock as he talks some trash: “come on old man…quit.” I love trash talk during a match. Miles hits a second neckbreaker and again Burch is out at two. Miles continues to get a little nasty as he grabs and pulls on the ears of Burch and then back to the headlock. A jawbreaker breaks for Burch and he connects with a second rope missile dtopkick. A corner clothesline into a release German Suplex and then a another sick clothesline completes the sequence. Miles bails to the floor, but Burch is out after him and tosses him back into the ring. Miles gets a roll-up for the surprise pin at 7:37.

Winner: Tehuti Miles via pin at 7:37

-Another good match that was different than the earlier one. This had a decent story of Miles upstaging Burch early and getting destroyed for it. That seemingly got Miles angry as he was able to return in kind before a Burch onslaught nearly ended things. I wasn’t a fan of the ending, but I guess it was meant to be a way for Miles to win and have it be considered an upset. Another enjoyable match! **3/4

