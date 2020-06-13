Leighty’s 205 Live Review 06.12.20  

-Before getting to 205 Live, Bryan vs AJ was a BANGER of a match and had me hanging on every move. Awesome job from both men and AJ winning his first IC Title was the right call in my view. Now to 205 Live. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Byron Saxton and Corey Graves

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Ever-Rise vs. Leon Ruff and Adrian Alanis

-Ruff starts with Martell and they lockup. Graves informs us that Alanis and Ruff have been wrestling in EVOLVE. Some posing and not much else going on as each man makes a tag. Now we have Alanis vs Parker and we will see what they can do. Parker slaps him around a little bit and goes to work on the arm. Alanis reverse and goes to work on the arm, but a tag is made to Martell who gets caught with an arm drag. Ruff gets the tag and goes to work on the arm as well. Ruff gets caught in the wrong corner as gets double teamed by Ever-Rise. Martell connects with a back breaker, but Ruff gets the tag to Alanis. He gets a few strikes, but ends up eating a modified version of a Shatter Machine for the win at 4:26.

Winners: Ever-Rise via pin at 4:26

-A SQUASH and not even a good one. Lots of arm work and a couple impact move before the finish and that was all. At least showcase Ever-Rise a little more if you want to do a match like this. SQUASH

-Two weeks ago Miles got an upset on Burch thanks to a handful of trunks. Last week, Lorcan avenged his teammate by beating Miles by using the tights.

-Also last week Swerve knocked off Gentleman Jack. He was then attacked Nese to continue their issues. Jack talking smack after the match was fun!

-That is all leading to a 6 Man Tag Match for tonight. Sweet!

-We head back to NXT where Drake Maverick asks Fantasma for another shot at the CW Title. The masked men show up and Fantasma decks Maverick to reveal he was working with them the entire time. The two masked men take off their masks to reveal: Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. Fantasma also removes his mask and takes on the name, Santos Escobar.

”Gentleman” Jack Gallagher, Tehuti Miles, Tony Nese vs. Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

-Nese and Gallagher have had issues in the past and even Graves and Saxton are questioning how this alliance will work. Burch is starting for his team and Gallagher decides he doesn’t want to, so tags Miles. He immediately goes to work on fixing his hair. He tries to use his speed and eats an elbow, so he tags out to Nese. He has no better luck and gets grounded down and gets his elbow stomped. Swerve gets the tag and he goes to work on the arm as this is not what I really wanted from a 6 man CW match. Burch back in to work the arm and then a tag to Lorcan. He connects with an inverted atomic drop and tags Swerve back in who grounds Nese once more. Back to Lorcan and he continues the work on the arm and then into a head scissors. Nese struggles to escape, but does and gets a tag to Gallagher. He picks up the pace and drops Lorcan throat first over the top rope. Some nice kicks to the head seemed to wake Lorcan up as he fires off a chop and that seemingly woke up Jack who delivers some nice strikes. Nese works in a cheap shot to get his team a one count. Nese and Gallagher use some teamwork as a suplex from Nese sees Gallager deliver a top rope dropkick. Miles gets the tag and delivers a clothesline that turns Lorcan upside down. A flapjack from Miles is followed by a few elbows. Miles goes back to working on his hair and tells his teammates he is taking care of business That was a mistake as Lorcan gets in a shot and makes the tag to Swerve. He runs wild and delivers a German Suplex. He then sends Nese to the floor. Everyone brawls as Burch lays out Nese on the floor with a right hand. Back in the ring Swerve gets a near fall after rolling into what is basically Pay-Dirt. Gallagher breaks up the pin just in time. Burch is in as Corey makes me smile talking about the teams having to split the winner’s purse. I miss when announcers would bring up winner’s getting paid. Nese comes back from the dead with a stiff kick to the face of Burch for two as this one is definitely finding a nice groove. The heel team argue some more and Jack decides to take a walk as he isn’t going to babysit kids. Nese goes after him and they decide to let Miles handle it himself. I don’t like Miles chances here. The Confidence Boost finishes Miles off at 9:40.

Winners: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan via pin at 9:40

-This picked up nicely before the abrupt ending. Commentary foreshadowed the ending by immediately questioning how the heels could work together. Obviously they couldn’t and this Miles gets left to the wolves. It started slow but got good near the end. At least it didn’t end with a roll-up. **1/2

