Leighty’s 205 Live Review: 06.25.21  

Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review: 06.25.21

-Well, WWE bloodletting took a toll on The Purple Brand as long time members of 205 Live were released today. Yes, it’s a business and these decisions are always made, but still sucks. 205 Live has been the best in ring wrestling show week in and week out since I inherited this review 13 months ago. Nese has been the MVP of this brand and Daivari has been outstanding since his return last summer. Ever-Rise and The Bollywood Boyz were great as weekly canon-fodder and I will always remember Bolly-Rise. August Grey was becoming a break out star of the brand last Fall and had a unique character and look. I am not sure what this means for the future of the brand, but it seems they have no shortage of guys that likely cost less to throw out there each week. Some of these guys get one last go this week, so let’s send them out in style. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Ikemen Jiro vs. Ariya Daivari

-Jiro got the win over Nese last week and is looking to take out his tag partner this week. Nigel brings up that the weakness for Jiro seems to be his arm. The crowd loves Ikemen and he shows out with a cartwheel. The jacket this week is corn on the cob pattern and it’s awesome. Seth Rollins has nothing on this man! Daivari throws some strikes, but gets caught with an armdrag and grounded to the mat. He mows down Jiro with a shoulder, but he bounces right back up and gets a side headlock and uses the jacket to maintain the advantage. Daivari goes to the hair and I will allow it since Jiro gets to use the jacket to help. Daivari buries a knee to the ribs and send Jiro into the corner so he can show off his his turnbuckle headstand. Jiro lands a kick and gets dropkick. He hooks in a Delfin Clucth while showing off the jacket. To the apron and Daivari hits a Slop Drop out there. Nasty! That gets a two count back in the ring. Daivari lands some elbows and right hands before going to a chinlock. Jiro uses the corner to break and goes for the handstand in opposite corner, but Daivari is hip to his game and boots him in the gut. He looks for a suplex, but Jiro squats out to avoid. Another try and then again, so Daivari just opts to punch him in the face repeatedly. Effective! Jiro gets his own suplex though and a few running forearms. Jacket assisted right hands next and Daivari misses a splash in the corner. Springboard moonsault gets two for Jiro. Ikemen Slash misses, but a superkick doesn’t which sends Daivari to the floor. Asai moonsault out there and a Swanton back in the ring gets another two count. Daivari eats an elbow, but lands a neckbreaker followed by a DDT for two. Daivari hits a head kick from the apron, but misses the Persian Frog Splash and has to roll through, but gets caught with The Ikemen Slash to end this one at 8:45.

Winner: Ikemen Jiro via pin at 8:45

-Good match as expected and Jiro going over was the right call. So long Daivari and all the best. You will be missed on The Purple Brand! ***

-August Grey gets promo time backstage to hype our Main Event. That’s kind of cool and sad at the same time.

Grayson Waller vs. August Grey

-Grey joked on Twitter that this match is now a Loser Leaves Town Match, so that should tell you who is winning here. Nigel brings up that Grey debuted 8 months ago. He has been a breath of fresh air in that time. The crowd is clearly behind Grey in this one and Waller immediately goes into cocky heel mode. He toys with Grey to start and pretends to wipe his shoes in Grey’s face. He asks Grey is he wants a fight and he is down, but gets caught on the ground. Waller lets him up and Grey gets in a few shots and clowns Waller by faking a superkick and then patting Waller on the head. Grey works the arm with an overhead wristlock into an armbar. Waller flips out, but Grey goes with him and takes it back to the mat. Grey gets a crucifix pin and they roll through that a few times and Grey gets an armdrag and back to the mat again. Waller is able to maneuver out of the hold and lands a right hand followed by knees from a clench. Running boot flattens Grey and the crowd is all over Waller. I missed fans! Grey goes for a sunset flip, but Waller rolls him into a triangle. Grey struggles out, but walks into a sidekick for two. Waller talks some trash and hits a back breaker after teasing a bear hug, Next a suplex after some body shots and he taunts Grey with some posing. Grey gets put in the Tree of Woe, but instead of landing a strike, he slides outside and chokes Grey against the bottom rope. He informs Grey this match is a sign of change. Torture Rack with some drops and a rolling splash. Waller delivers a middle rope elbow for another two count. This has just been a beat down! Grey finally gets in a flash backdrop and lands some clubbing blows and body shots. Clothesline sends Waller to the floor and Grey follows with a suicide dive. Rope Walk Crossbody follows but no follow up as Waller grabs the bottom rope and hangs on to stop any momentum. That creates an opening as Waller hangs his arm on the top rope and ends this one with the Leapfrog Curb Stomp at 9:37.

Winner: Grayson Waller via pin at 9:37

-This match was booked like it was Grey’s last match on the brand as Waller dominated him outside of few brief moments. Solid match. So long August Grey and thanks for delivering some fun and good times to this brand. **1/2

-Thanks for reading!