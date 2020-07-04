Leighty’s 205 Live Review 7.03.20  

Leighty’s 205 Live Review: 07.03.20

-Welcome to another edition of 205 Live. Last week we had a great 1 match show with Swerve and Nese delivering an excellent match. This week we’ve been told the Cruiserweight Champion will actually make an appearance. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Byron Saxton and Drew Gulak

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Matt Martel (w/ Chase Parker)

-Lockup to start and Martel gets a takedown, so he celebrates. Another go and Martel locks in a headlock, but Swerve pushes off to break. Swerve gets caught with a shoulder, but right back up and gets an armdrag. Martel backs off to regain his composure. We go again and Swerve fires off some chops in the corner. Again, they sound great in this setting. The chops continue flying so Martel starts firing back with some of his own. Swerve hits a European Uppercut in the corner and goes up, but Parker interferes to end this one at 3:20. They work over Swerve until Nese makes the save and I smell a tag match.

Winner: Isaiah Swerve Scott via DQ at 3:20

-Not really a match and just a way to get us to the tag match.

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and “The Premiere Athlete” Tony Nese vs. Ever-Rise

-Ever-Rise are less than thrilled with the news that this match is official for tonight. Nese and Swerve argue over who gets to start, so Parker attacks Swerve as the bell rings. They take Swerve into their corner as Martel continues to yell and scream at anyone and everyone. Nese makes a blind tag and Swerve doesn’t seem happy, but I mean, he was getting beat on, so smart move by his partner. Nese subdues Parker and looks to tag Swerve but he is reluctant to do so. He eventually does and they hit a double DDT. Swerve goes to work on the knee, but Parker uses leverage to send him face first into the middle buckle. Martel gets the tag and he drops a few elbows before grabbing an arm. Tag back to Parker and they fire off some nice tandem offense. The PC crowd starts an Ever-Rise chant as Parker has a front facelock. Swerve breaks, but his tag attempt gets cut off. A second attempt gets the hot tag and Nese takes care of both men with little trouble including a nice spot where he drapes the neck of Parker over the ropes while also landing a dive on Martel. He comes back in with a springboard moonsault for two. Martel reverses a backslide into a Gory Bomb, but Swerve breaks up the pin. All four men now brawl as Martel and Swerve end up on the floor. Martel gets sent into the plexiglass and in the ring Nese hits the running knee in the corner. The tag is made to Swerve who comes off the top with a double stomp to end this at 6:39.

Winners: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and “The Premiere Athelete” Tony Nese via pin at 6:39

-This was fine, but who was going to win was in little doubt. I guess 205 Live needed partners who don’t like each other, but it continues the story of Nese/Scott so I’ll let it play out. **1/4

-We go back to NXT Great American Bash as Santos Escobar cuts a promo with his boys, but gets interrupted by Drake Maverick. Drake charges in and gets dominated again, but Breeze and Fandango make the save to set up a 6 Man Tag for Great American Bash: Night Two.

Leon Ruff and Liam Gray vs. Legado Del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde)

-Ruff starts and gets mowed down with a clothesline by Wilde. Nice to see a match start with something other than a lock-up. Ruff continues to get assaulted as he eats a reverse atomic drop. Medonza gets the tag and he sling shot suplexes his partner onto Ruff. Nice! Leon fights back with weak shots as he tries to get to his corner, but this isn’t his night. Mendoza with a chop and then catches a crossbody and throws Ruff across the ring to his partner. Gray is next to get murdered but actually gets in a flurry of offense, before getting destroyed with a clothesline complete with a Marty Jannetty sell. Escobar is beaming on the floor as he delivers instructions. Wilde gets the tag and hits a running kick to the face as Mendoza delivers a Side Russian Leg Sweep at the moment of impact. Nice! That’s obviously enough to finish at 3:18.

Winners: Legado Del Fantasma via pin at 3:18

-This needed to be a SQUASH and that’s what we got. Nice tag debut! SQUASH

-That ends this week’s show. Thanks for reading!