Leighty’s 205 Live Review 7.31.20  

The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin tomorrow, so now is a good time to shout "Let's Go Pens." As to the world of wrestling, it's Friday Night and that means 205 Live. I guess Friday also means SmackDown and boy was that a different way to end the show. Creepy Bray is the best Bray! Let's get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Drew Gulak

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

-Ariya Daivari is on a boat in the middle of a lake to kick off the show. He is on vacation to give the rest of 205 Live a chance to catch up to his greatness. He covers everything happening with 205 Live and will be seeing all of us very soon.

”The Premiere Athlete” Tony Nese and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Legado Del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza)

-I would think this match would Main Even this show, so perhaps we are getting a one match show this week. Escobar is here to accompany his team at ringside. Nese starts with Mendoza and it’s a lockup to start. Nese gets a leg sweep for a one count but gets caught with a hammerlock. Nese counters and turns into a front facelock and then into a headlock. Mendoza breaks, but gets caught charging in with an elbow. Nese fires off kicks and knee strikes for another one count. Mendoza bails to his corner and makes the tag to Wilde. Swerve also gets the tag and we start fresh. They work a Greco Roman knuckle lock and Swerve is able to ride Wilde into a headlock. Wilde rolls into one of his own. Swerve tries a slam, but Wilde holds on and rolls through while maintaining the hold. Swerve is able to escape and gets a head scissors take down. Wilde goes to the hair and then slaps Swerve in the face. Angry Swerve is here and he fires away. They head to the floor and a nasty kick to the face has Wilde down. Escobar heads over and he and Swerve talk trash to each other. Back inside the ring Nese gets the tag and goes to the arm. He then tags back out and we get a double elbow. Swerve works the mat game a bit and then tags back to Nese. He continues to abuse the arm a bit and than another tag to Swerve. Double suplex gets a two count for Swerve. Wilde gets in a knee, but runs into an elbow. Mendoza is able to get in a cheap shot from the apron to get the advantage for his team. Wilde catches Swerve with a back suplex onto his knee. The tag is made and Swerve eats a double Alabama Slam and gets his legs wishboned. Swerve tries to fight out of the corner and nearly gets there off a leapfrog. He gets caught, but he delivers a right hand and makes the hot tag. Nese dominates Wilde and hooks in a Boston Crab. Mendoza tries to get involved and Swerve catches him with a bicep cutter. Wilde kicks off from Nese who lands on Swerve to break that hold as well. Wilde heads up but Nese catches him with a palm strike. Nese crawls to his corner and gets the (2nd) hot tag. Mendoza gets caught with a backdrop. Wilde eats a German Suplex off a leg lace transition and then a kick to the back of the head for two. Wilde is able to create space and catches Swerve with a DDT. Mendoza gets the tag and hits a springboard moonsault for two as Nese makes the save. All four men throw blows in the ring and we get a cute spot where Nese and Swerve both duck clotheslines and bounce back up. They send Legado to the floor and hit stereo dives. Back inside the ring Swerve gets a double stomp off the top, but Wilde is there to break up the pin attempt. Mendoza gets caught by Nese as Swerve heads up top for a double team move, but Escobar walks up the steps for the distraction. Swerve gets shoved of the top to the floor and into the barrier and that leaves Nese alone. That goes as well as you would expect as a blind tag is made to Wilde. He catches Nese with a Codebreaker and then they hit a double team move where Mendoza delivers a running kick into a Russian Leg Sweep from Wilde for the pin at 14:20.

Winners: Legado Del Fantasma via pin at 14:20

-A good tag match that started slow and picked up a bit as it went along. The right team won as they need to keep the faction strong while also continuing the story of Nese and Swerve trying to be a cohesive team after their 205 battles against each other. Swerve and Santos teasing a future program was a nice touch as Swerve should be in line for a shot soon. This was fun but didn’t hit a higher gear that we know they can. ***

-Thanks for reading!