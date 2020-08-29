Leighty’s 205 Live Review 8.28.20  

-What an amazing ending and twist to SmackDown! Some are calling it desperate, others saying this shows the WWE has given up on Reigns as the next Cena, but for me I just want to see Reigns unleashed as the no nonsense bad ass he should have been heading into the first match with Lesnar. Now, we move to 205 Live where it seems we are getting 3 matches tonight. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Corey Graves

-Taped: ThunderDome, Orlando, FL

Tehuti Miles vs. The Brian Kendrick

-Kendrick! Fantastic as he is back for the first time in over 5 months. Miles got some promo time earlier as he talks about possibly being Rookie of the Year and 205 Live keeps going because of him. He wants to face a veteran with years of experience to bring out the best in him. More of this please! Kendrick starts with mind games as he tells Tehuti to focus on the important things. Lock-up to start and Miles goes to work on the arm. Kendrick gets a drop toe hold, and …

-Oh man, 2020 continues to just be the worst as news is breaking that Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman has passed away at the age of 43. That’s depressing, and horrible, and sad. Rest in Peace good sir!

-Sorry, back to the match as Kendrick tries an armdrag, but Miles holds the arm and rolls through the move. Whip to the corner, but Kendrick puts on the brakes and charges back into an armdrag. Miles poses and fixes his hair. The Brian Kendrick is not impressed as they start trading kicks and chops. Kendrick delivers a nice boot for a two count. He then goes to the neck with a stretch hold. Miles escapes and fires off some shots and then gets a roll-up for two. Kendrick misses the boot and gets sent into the corner with some force. Miles connects with a dropkick for two. Miles talks some trash and that ends things for him as Kendrick traps him with a roll-up for the win at 3:30.

Winner: The Brian Kendrick via pin at 3:30

-Too short to rate really but they hit each other hard. Decent story with Miles trying to show he can beat a veteran, but making rookie mistakes that hurt him in the end.

-After the match Kendrick offers a handshake and tells Miles that he has potential. I can get behind this kind of story for Miles.

‘The Premier Athlete’ Tony Nese vs. Liam Gray

-Nese mauls him to start and asks Gray what makes him think he deserves to be on his show. Nese continues the beat down as he clowns the poor kid. Nese’s trash talk is on point in this one as he hits a sick German Suplex into the bottom buckle. Damn! Nese kills him with The Running Nese to end this one at 1:41.

Winner: Tony Nese via pin at 1:41

-This was a fine SQUASH and way to get Nese back on track. I appreciate the more aggressive side we saw tonight. SQUASH

-This Tuesday on NXT Super Tuesday we will get a Street Fight with Breezango and Swerve vs. Legado Del Fantasma.

Ever-Rise vs. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan

-Martel is already yelling before the bell even finishes ringing. He starts with Lorcan and that doesn’t go well for him as he gets dragged to the wrong corner. Burch gets the tag and lays in some heavy blows before getting a side headlock. Martel pushes off and gets an armbar and makes the tag to Parker. He continues the work on the arm, but Burch reverses easily and goes back to the side headlock. Parker shoves off, but gets caught with it again and taken back to the ground. Parker escapes and tries a leap, but Burch catches the leg to pull him down. Burch hits a dropkick from the middle ropes, so Parker bails. He runs away, but gets the blind tag as he gets back in the ring and Martel takes advantage as he hits Burch from the blindside. Martel goes back to the arm and then Ever-Rise work some tandem offense as they are now targeting the back as Parker jumps off Martel to drop an elbow. That gets a two count. The THUNDERDOME crowd actually rallies behind Burch, but Parker keeps him grounded. He makes the tag to Martel who gets a Fireman’s Carry and tags back to Parker, but Burch knocks both men down and makes the hot tag to Lorcan. He throws heavy blows at both members of Ever-Rise and then makes the tag back to Burch. All four men enter and brawl until just Lorcan and Martel are left in the ring. Lorcan hits a canon-ball dive from the middle rope and then hits a blockbuster, but Parker breaks up the count. Lorcan ends up on the floor, but Parker sends him back in as Ever-Rise gets a near fall off a double team move. Parker starts throwing blows and this isn’t the best strategy against Lorcan as he comes back. He looks for a tag, but Burch is still down. Lorcan and Parker fight over a suplex on the apron and Martel trips Lorcan and holds his foot, but the ref catches it. Ever-Rise argue with the ref and don’t see the tag being made to Burch. He sends Martel to the floor and gets the crossface for the win on Parker at 8:05.

Winners Burch and Lorcan via pin at 8:05

-This picked up towards the end and the finish plays into the story that Ever-Rise thinks the refs have it out for them. I am enjoying the fact they are starting to give the guys on this show a storyline to run with to add to their matches. Lorcan and Burch winning was the right call, but Ever-Rise is showing me more. **1/2

-Thanks for reading!