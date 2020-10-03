Leighty’s 205 Live Review: 10.02.20

-Tonight is a special episode of 205 as the premise of the show is to hype the CW Title Match on Sunday at Takeover between Santos Escobar and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. Let’s get to it!

-Vic Joseph welcomes us and quickly goes over the card for Takeover on Sunday. Most importantly for this show The NXT Cruiserweight Title will be defended at a Takeover for the first time as Escobar faces Swerve. Let’s head back to their first meeting in April during the CW Title Tournament Group B Match.

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. El Hijo Del Fantasma

-As mentioned this was a group stage match in the B block. Lockup to start and Fantasma tells Swerve he was this close to having him already. Cradle gets two and Swerve shows some frustration. Fantasma gets a leg sweep and they take turns doing that before Swerve gets a headscissors take over and Fantasma bails to the floor. Swerve gives chase and eats a step-up enziguri. Back inside Fantasma fires off some chops, but gets crotched on the top rope. Swerve gets a springboard off the middle rope into a rana for two. Swerve gets back control and works some ground and pound. He gets control of an arm and shoots the half while trying to lock in a full nelson. Fantasma breaks and gets a flying headscissors that sends Scott to the floor. Swerve moves out of the way of a baseball slide and gets in a head kick as we head to a break. Since this is the Network though we just pick up with Swerve holding an armbar. Swerve heads up top and tries a sunset flip, but Fantasma rolls through and hits a head kick. Double knees in the corner and then some more chops. Swerve gets perched on top and Fantasma brings him down with a Frankensteiner. Frog Splash gets a two count in a nice near fall. They exchange chops in the center of the ring and Fantasma gets the better of that exchange so Swerve opts to just punch him in the face. Effective! Swerve gets a dead lift release German Suplex. Swerve misses a dive to the floor but Fantasma doesn’t miss him as both men are out on the floor. They roll back in and The Phantom Driver is escaped and Swerve ends up getting a crucifix for the pin at 8:19 (shown).

Winner: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott via pin at 8:19

-Good match but it came off as more of an exhibition at times before picking up a bit as they closed. ***

-In June Fantasma beats Drake Maverick in the Finals to win the CW Title and loses the mask while taking on the name, Santos Escobar.

-We move to August as Swerve gets his first crack at the CW Title.

NXT Cruiserweight Title: Santos Escobar (c) vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

-Arm work to start from Santos, so Swerve climbs the ropes and then gets a arm drag. We take an early break and come back with Escobar controlling with a side headlock. Swerve gets a back suplex and two count, but Escobar doesn’t release the hold. Swerve is able to fight out and picks up the pace with his speed and gets a delayed suplex for two. Barrett puts over on commentary that he always struggled with cruiserweights and that 5 of his nose breaks have come in matches with guys in that division. Barrett is great on commentary! Swerve looks for a submission, but Escobar bails to the floor. Swerve chases and pays for it by getting launched off the apron into the plexiglass. Awesome spot! Santos targets the arm and rams it off the stairs. Back inside the ring and Santos gets a two count. He continues to work the arm and then hits double knees to the chest in the corner for another two count. They work a knuckle lock sequence and both end up on the middle ropes. Swerve tries for a rana like the previous match, but Santos counters into a powerbomb in a nice touch showing he has learned from the last match. Another break, but this is the Network, so back with Santos talking trash and slapping Swerve around a bit. Swerve gets heated and fires off with piston right hands in the corner. A nasty diving elbow to the back of the head sends Escobar to the floor. Swerve hits a head kick and then a dive over the top on Santos. Sweet! Back inside Swerve rolls into The Flatliner for a two count. Santos’ boys run interference and Escobar gets an enziguri for two. Breezango is out to take out Legado Del Fantasma, so we are back to 1 vs 1. German Suplex with a bridge gets two for Swerve. A running kick to the head gets another two as this is getting pretty good. Swerve gets a sick version of a driver in the corner, but Santos is able to grab the ropes to break. Santos puts on a loaded mask and hits a headbutt to get the win at 9:49 (shown).

Winner and Still NXT Cruiserweight Champion: Santos Escobar via pin at 9:49

-This was better than their first meeting as this had back story and history to play off and each man showed a more aggressive side. I suspect they will top this one on Sunday. ***1/2

-Vic brings up the 6 Man Street Fight and that’s what we get next.

Street Fight: Legado Del Fantasma vs. Breezango and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

-This is from NXT Super Tuesday where the 4 Way Iron Man Match took place. Everyone dives on everyone to start as Legado dive all over the place and take out the babyface team. Tables get set-up as everyone pairs off and brawl around the ring. Good luck to me I guess with keeping track of all of this. On one side we see Breeze get tossed into the plexiglass and the same happens to Swerve on the other side of the ring. Inside the ring Swerve dropkicks Mendoza who ends up going head first into a chair propped in the corner. Breeze catches Wilde with a backstabber while Santos continues to maul Fandango on the floor. A ladder gets propped up and Escobar ends up going back first into it. Fandango goes Terry Funk with the ladder as he spins it in the ring and hits anyone moving. In a cute spot Fandango catapults Breeze into Mendoza’s balls! Innovative! A fire extinguisher gets introduced and Breeze uses it on all the heels as we take a break. Back we get highlights of the crazy shit they were doing while we were at break. Swerve hits a Flatliner on Mendoza, but gets caught with a punch from Santos. He follows with a suicide dive that sends Swerve over the security railing. Breeze gets isolated and double teamed as I have no clue what happened to Fandango. Imperium head down and beat on Breeze so it’s a 4 on 1 on poor Tyler. Breeze gets tossed in the ring and now it’s 5 on 1. Swerve and Fandango return on a forklift and dive off it for the save. Nice! Breeze shows great aggression as he teaks out Imperium. Another dive off the forklift takes out everyone other than Santos. He and Swerve have a go in the ring and Swerve hits a Driver for the win at 8:21 (shown).

Winners: Breezango and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott via pin at 8:21

-Fun brawl with some cool spots and most importantly the correct winner. ***

-Back to NXT from this past week as Tom has an interview with both men who are in different locations. Swerve believes he is the better competitor and is the only man in WWE that has pinned Santos. This Sunday he will come out on top again. Santos laughs as Swerve and calls him a parasite. He hates nothing more in life than things that linger. He is a loose end and he will tie up this loose end on Sunday. He promises a fair match on Sunday at Takeover. Swerve doesn’t by that for a second and Escobar is only hearing excuses. Swerve has adapted to everything in this business and in life. He is ready for whatever is thrown at him this Sunday. He is ready to show the world what he is really capable of and will show that Santos is a fraud. Santos says Swerve has made this all about himself and that’s why he will fail. Santos has built the entire division in his image and tells Swerve he has no respect for the lucha culture. He is going to bury Swerve on Sunday!

-That ends this special edition of 205 Live. Thanks for reading!