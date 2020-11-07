Leighty’s 205 Live Review 11.06.20  

-It seems Paul Heyman is going to be the new co-host on Talking Smack. That should be great, but I will miss Sami and the run he had. Before that though, it’s 205 Live. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Ashante “Thee” Adonis vs. Mansoor

-Adonis offers a handshake, but Mansoor is having none of that as he tells Adonis that he doesn’t like him or respect him. Well then! Adonis gives a clean break in the corner as he says he is a different guy, but again, Mansoor isn’t buying it. Mansoor gets an arm lock and does some small joint manipulation. They fight for position on a wristlock and Adonis gets a hip toss out of it. They keep to the mat game as Adonis hooks a front facelock. Mansoor escapes but misses a clothesline. The pace picks up and Adonis misses a dropkick, but catches a Mansoor with a flapjack. Adonis connects with a crossbody from the middle rope and that causes Mansoor to bail to the floor. Mansoor heads back in to avoid a dive, so Adonis heads up top, but gets crotched and sent to the floor. Mansoor follows with a baseball slide dropkick. Back in the ring Mansoor pounds away and hits a few fist drops. Adonis returns with some body shots, but Mansoor hooks in his own front facelock. Adonis tries to power out, but Mansoor lowers his base and takes the hold to the mat. Good call! Adonis rallies back to his feet and nearly escapes, but Mansoor maintains the hold. Finally, Adonis uses power to escape and catches Mansoor with a clothesline that leaves both men out. Adonis is up first and fires away with rights and then a clothesline. He follows with Air Drop and then heads up top again. This time he connects with a crossbody that gets a two count as Mansoor rolls into a cover of his own for two. Adonis catches him with a small package for two. Adonis tries Sliced Bread, but Mansoor flips out and then catches Adonis with The Electric Chair into the Death Valley Driver for the pin at 8:08.

Winner: Mansoor via pin at 8:08

-Solid if unspectacular, but I am liking the new direction from Adonis. These two have potential and working under Kendrick in this storyline will only help them. **1/2

-Mansoor now offers a handshake after the match and Adonis takes it. Personally, I think Adonis should have suckered him for being a poor sport before the match.

-Curt Stallion cut a promo on Twitter earlier and brings in his friend and partner, August Grey.

-Video package where Santos Escobar hypes next week’s show as it will be the 205th episode of 205 Live. Escobar has worked with William Regal and next week we get a Fatal 5 Way to determine who gets the next shot at the CW Title. They don’t name the 5 competitors though.

Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari vs. Curt Stallion and Austin Grey

-The story here is that Daivari and Nese are the old pros that feel this is their show and don’t want these young guys trying to steal their spotlight. Gray starts with Nese and Nese gets an early advantage thanks to his power. Grey gets caught in the corner and double teamed as the tag is made to Daivari. Grey comes back with a head scissors take over while getting a blind tag from Grey. He works the arm a bit before tagging back to Stallion. He takes over on the bandaged arm and we get quick tags back and forth as they work the arm. Stallion hits a double stomp as Daivari tries a sunset flip to get a two count. Stallion gets caught in the wrong corner and takes his eyes off Daivari to get a shot in on Nese and it costs him. Now Daivari and Nese work Stallion over in the corner and from there Daivari gets a neckbreaker for a two count. Tag back to Nese as he mows Stallion down with a back elbow for another two count. Stallion crawls to the corner, but no go as Nese cuts him off. Nese looks for a suplex, but Stallion counters with a roll-up for two and then gets the hot to Grey. He hits a neckbreaker and runs wild on Nese. He gets distracted by Daivari on the apron though and that gives Nese the opening to drape him throat first over the top rope. Nese comes back in with the springboard moonsault for two. Daivari gets the tag and a few near falls before hitting a suplex. No cover though as Daivari grinds his forearm across Grey’s cheek. Effective! Nese comes back and slaps Gray around a little which pisses him off, but he can’t do anything about at this point. Nese grounds things with a reverse chinlock. Grey breaks, but can’t get to the corner as Nese grabs him by the hair. See, if the man had a haircut he makes the tag there. Daivari is back in and nothing of much happens at first as it’s just another chinlock. They eventually exchange blows and Grey nearly gets the tag, but gets cut off at the last second. Nese back in and he uses a body scissor for a bit before Grey escapes, but again, he gets cut off. Grey just goes to dropping hammer elbows and then gets a suplex to leave both men down. This match has been kind of slow, but they are working the tried and true tag formula well. The hot tag is made to Stallion and he hits Daivari with a basement dropkick and then a Trap DDT for two. Gray and Stallion double team to get a two count that Nese makes the save. Nese catches Stallion with a superkick and then tags himself back in the match. A double suplex is escaped as Gray fights off both men for a bit. Daivari gets sent to the floor and Stallion comes out of nowhere with a dive. Nese catches Gray with a modified package driver, but Stallion makes the save. Daivari sends Stallion into the stairs and loads up his hand. He blasts Grey with it and Daivari gets the pin at 12:57.

Winners: Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari via pin at 12:57

-It took a while to get going but those final few minutes were a lot of fun. Gray stood out more than Stallion to me but perhaps it was just the unique look. Again, having these new faces work with people like Nese will only help in the long run. This was a good tag match that drug a little in the middle, but finished well. ***

