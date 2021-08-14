Leighty’s Evening at AEW Rampage & Dark (SPOILERS)

-As I mentioned a few times over the last couple weeks, I had tickets to Rampage in Pittsburgh at The Pete. My friend actually bought the double shot for Dynamite and Rampage, but due to work, I could only make Rampage. The doors opened at 7 PM and we got there in plenty of time, but had to wait a bit to get inside the building and that meant having to deal with a storm.

-First thing I noticed once inside was that AEW’s merchandise game is weak. The line for the merch stand was massive, but they only had 5 shirt designs and 4 of them were versions of an AEW logo shirt. The only shirt with wrestlers on, was one with several wrestlers that again promoted AEW over anything else. They did sell a good many Britt Baker terrible towels.

-Speaking of t-shirts there were a lot of CM Punk, Bullet Club and Moxley shirts in the building. There were a few classic WWE shirts like Rock, Austin, Hogan, and Piper and the only current WWE star I saw on a shirt was a few for our Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

-The Pete is a wonderful venue for a wrestling show as it is just big enough while also being small enough that you feel like you are on top of the action. Our seats were in section 101 which was directly across from the entrance/stage and behind one of the boom cameras which blocked our view every now and then. The building was not filled as there were several areas of empty seats (mostly behind the cameras) and the tarp was out on 3/4 of the top levels of the building. The side opposite the hard cam had some seats filled in the upper deck. With that said it was a rather strong crowd and my friend mentioned it seemed to have more people than Dynamite did, which makes sense since this was a Friday night.

-The crowd was hot the entire night and it was a long night getting to Rampage. They spent over 90 minutes taping matches for Dark and in total they crammed in 12 matches. This is where spoilers will begin, so stop reading if you plan on watching Dark.

Match 1: 2.0 defeated Sam Adams and Syler Andrews

-I had to explain to my friend that 2.0 were just in NXT and were a staple on 205 Live. It was like AEW threw me a bone by giving me the former Ever-Rise as the first AEW match I got to see live. This was basically like any match you have seen from them on 205 Live.

Match 2: Matt Hardy defeated Wheeler YUTA

-Probably the best match of the Dark series actually. As you would expect Hardy was extremely over with the crowd and DELETE chants rang throughout the building at times.

Match 3: The Dark Order (10, Reynolds, and Silver) defeated Andrew Palace, Bill Collier, and RSP

-Dark Order were crazy over and this was another short, but fun match.

-Tony Khan was then introduced as “The Man Who Saved Wrestling” and he introduced Thunder Rosa as a guest commentator. He made sure to mention he had nothing to do with the “man who saved wrestling” introduction.

Match 4: Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson defeated Joe Keys and Spencer Slade

-Again, a short match that would feel right at home on an episode of WWE Main Event. Arn got a nice pop from the crowd.

Match 5: Penelope Ford defeated Masha Slamovich

-Ford is from Philly and was booed out of the building during her entrance, but then cheered by the end of the match. She made sure to wear Flyer colors as well to rub it in to the crowd. Rosa made the save after the match as Ford continues to attack Slamovich. Again, short as everything else on Dark, but a hot crowd.

Match 6: Tay Contie defeated Rebecca Scott

-Same as before: short with a hot crowd. At this point I was getting amazed by how many matches there cramming in such a short time and things started to drag a bit as well.

Match 7: Death Triangle defeated Cole Karter, Luther, and Serpentico

-This was basically a SQUASH from Death Triangle as they dominated and got all their stuff in. The crowd loved them. Andrade’s music hit and he showed up on the ramp to distract PAC for a bit, but then walked to the back.

Match 8: Nyla Rose defeated Tina San Antonio

-Now this was a SQUASH and Vicki Guerrero drew the most heat and loudest boos of anyone on the show as she cut her promo after the match.

Match 9: Frankie Kazarian defeated Brandon Cutler

-Comedy match was Cutler doing all his shenanigans and losing in the end as you would expect.

Match 10: Kris Statlander defeated Kiera Hogan

-Again, hot crowd, but short match. Crowd liked both women!

Match 11: Dante Martin defeated Lee Moriarty

-Interesting match here as Lee is from Pittsburgh and had the crowd behind him. So much so that Martin did the show of respect handshake before the match. Fun sprint and it would have fit in nicely with what we typically get from 205 Live.

Match 12: The Varsity Blondes and Jurassic Express defeated Bononi, Drake, Avalon and Nemeth

-The Dark portion closed with a fun 8 man tag. The crowd enjoyed Jungle Boy’s theme song and then Luchasaurus made for a great hot tag game. It’s also crazy how much Pillman resembles his father. Crowd loved every second of this one even if again, it was short.

-Now we got about a 20 minute break before Rampage as they changed the aprons and ring mat. Tony Khan, again introduced as “The Man That Saved Wrestling” came down to introduce Eddie Kingston. He hyped up some of the matches and told the crowd to keep up with the energy and then he was out.

-All the announcers were introduced and the crowd got to sing Jericho’s theme which is pretty cool to see and hear in person.

Match 1: Christian Cage defeats Kenny Omega for Impact World Championship.

-Easily, the match of the night as expected. The crowd was hot for both guys which was nice to see as I was concerned Christian would get turned on by the crowd and we would be hearing CM Punk chants. Instead the crowd popped huge when he got the win. Some were shocked by it, but if he is challenging at All Out, Cage had to win here.

Match 2: Miro destroyed Fuego Del Sol in 2 minutes

-What you would expect and all I can think when I saw Miro was that the last show I went to was Extreme Rules in 2018 and he was facing AJ Styles for the WWE Title. As you likely saw on TV, Tony Khan came out again (third time for us in the arena) with Sammy and after Miro tearing up the contract, it’s forgotten and Fuego gets one from Khan and Sammy. The crowd loved all of this!

Match 3: Dr. Britt Baker, DMD defeated Red Velvet

-Baker insanely over in her hometown and the towels waving around made for a great visual. The match was weird as Baker was so over, yet still wrestled like a heel. They probably should have put a heel in the match with her and just let her ride the wave of the crowd. Instead it got a little awkward at times, gut a decent match overall.

-Tony Khan came out for a final time to thank us and let us know we will always be part of history for being here for the first episode of Rampage.

-Overall it was a fun night and I certainly got my money’s worth. The Dark taping crammed a ton in and seemed to go on and on, but it’s content and gives guys and girls not on the main show a chance to work. Rampage was a solid wrestling show, but I was expecting perhaps a little more considering this was their debut show, but it seems next week is where all the crazy stuff will be going down. Again, this was a fun night and credit to the crowd from staying hot for 3 hours. I expected CM Punk chants most of the night, but it only happened when they aired a commercial for next week’s Rampage. As I have found with most shows I have attended, being there live and part of the show always leaves you leaving satisfied vs just watching at home. For my first AEW show this was good. Thanks for reading!