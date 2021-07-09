Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 7.08.21  

-Thanks to everyone who commented on and read my review of Bash at The Beach 1996. Here can find the review here. I had fun looking back and doing a review of a show from years past and as I mentioned in the review, I am interested in doing so more. I am thinking I would like to do some more WCW shows, but we will see and if you have suggestions please feel free to share. As for Main Event we are nearing the end of The ThunderDome era, so it will be interesting to see how live crowds react in a few weeks. Let’s get to it!

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome (Yuengling Center), Tampa, FL

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

Jeff Hardy vs. Veer (w/ Jinder Mahal and Shanky)

-Patrick puts over that Veer considers it an honor to be in the ring with Jeff Hardy. Veer uses his strength advantage in the early going as Jeff tries to figure out what to do. He decides to throw rabbit punches and switches to a side headlock. Veer breaks easily and mows Jeff down with a shoulder. Veer tosses him throat first into the middle rope and talks some trash while looking for approval from Jinder. Nerve lock as the “fans” rally Jeff. He elbows out, but gets pulled down by the hair. Veer drops a high jumping elbow for two and then back to the nerve hold. He does get some impressive height on the elbow. Jeff tries a jaw breaker, but Veer just kind of shrugs it off. Jeff throws some right hands and lands a clubbing blow. Inverted atomic drops leads to Hardy dropping a leg to the midsection and a splash for two. Twist of Fate is blocked and Hardy gets caught in the corner where Veer hits the Trio of Splashes. The windup clothesline finishes at 4:28.

Winner: Veer via pin at 4:28

-Just a total SQUASH as Hardy didn’t get to hit any of his patented offense. This was all about Hardy making Veer look like a threat. SQUASH

-Recap of Reigns/Edge situation on SmackDown. They will meet at Money in The Bank!

-A new Don’t Try This at Home (or school or anywhere) commercial!

-Back to SmackDown as Jimmy Uso calls out Edge and gets his ass beat. Well, it wasn’t meant at the time, but that can roll with that as a way to write him off TV while he deals with his DUI issues. Hopefully the man gets and is receptive of any help so he doesn’t kill himself or someone else. It’s a shame too as he had a golden opportunity with this story in front of him and his demons got to him again.

-Money in The Bank commercial!

-Back to RAW for the 8 Woman Tag Match (Asuka, Alexa, Nikki Cross, Naomi vs. Eva Marie, Duodrop, Nia, and Shayna). Jax pins Nikki to get the win for her team, but Eva Marie announces herself as the winner.

-WWE returning to MSG for first time in years with SmackDown.

Angel Garza vs. Shelton Benjamin

-This could be a low key BANGER. Lockup to start and Shelton gets a side headlock. He gets shoved off, but lands a shoulder tackle. Garza responds with an armdrag and he gives Shelton a thumbs up. THE PANTS ARE OFF! They slap hands and we go again with Shelton getting back control on the ground. Garza elbows out and gets a springboard armdrag and Shelton seems a little embarrassed. A third go and this time Shelton goes to an armbar. Garza gets an Irish Whip, but Shelton has the armdrag scouted this time. Garza adjusts though and gets a head scissors. Garza offers another handshake and Shelton suckers him in and hits a sweet spinebuster. Garza gets tossed over the ropes and tries to hold himself up but Shelton just drills him with a knee to send him to the floor which sends us to our commercial break at 3:12.

-Back at 4:42 with Shelton in control. They start to trade blows, but Shelton snuffs out the rally with a spin wheel kick. Back to the ground as Shelton traps the arm while hooking a chinlock. He pounds away as Angel crawls to the ropes. Shelton delivers a nice snap suplex for two as he took too much time before the cover. Shelton back to the chinlock as Garza is doing a hell of a sell job with the hold. Garza rallies and fires up with right hands, but Shelton catches him with a release German Suplex for two. Benjamin to a reverse chinlock but again Garza is able to break. He fires off some leg kicks and gets another head scissors. He catches Shelton charging in and hits a head kick. Garza up top, but the crossbody gets rolled through. Shelton misses a charge in the corner and that sets him up for the running knee from Garza. He connects with a beautiful middle rope moonsault for the win at 9:15.

Winner: Angel Garza via pin at 9:15

-As expected this was solid and it was a little weird seeing Garza work as a face, but he was effective at selling and fighting from underneath. Fun stuff that was hurt a little by the commercial and the ending was a little out of nowhere, but again just a solid match between two skilled workers. **1/2

-Back to RAW 2 wees back as Kofi gets into a war of words with MVP before dropping him with Trouble in Paradise.

-Back to RAW as we get the tag match we expected with New Day vs. Lashley and MVP. As expected MVP takes the fall because that’s what he is there for and he can easily get his heat back with his mic skills.

