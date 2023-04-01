Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 03.31.23  

-Thanks to everyone who joined me last night for live Hall of Fame coverage. You can find my report on last night’s ceremony here. I have no clue if Level Up aired on Peacock last night but I knew I would be catching the Hulu version this morning. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Valentina Feroz vs. Lash Legend

-Legend starts quick with a slam and then sends Feroz into the corner. Feroz gets an elbow and tries a dive off the middle ropes, but gets caught. Feroz hooks a kimura and takes Legend to the mat. Elektra Lopez is out to watch! Feroz tries a head scissors, but Legend catches which Feroz counters with a sunset flip and that is countered by Legend who lifts Feroz off the mat and slams her down. Pump Kick from Legend and then a few whips into the corner. Running clothesline gets two. Feroz gets the back and hooks a choke. Legend uses the corner to break but walks into a kick to the face. Basement dropkick from Feroz sends Legend to her knees. Double knees into a pin for two. The kick-out sends Feroz to the floor where Lopez tries to get involved, but ends up getting put into the stairs. Legend tries to hit another Pump Kick, but Feroz avoids and gets a roll-up for the pin at 3:34.

Winner: Valentina Feroz via pin at 3:34

-Super short, but energetic and I have enjoyed watching both women improve since the opening days of this show. *

-Nathan Frazer cuts a promo as he has a match with Javier Bernal in our Main Event.

-Hulu commercials!

-Back to RAW as we get the entire Miz TV segment with Becky, Lita, and Trish as the guests. Becky makes fun of Miz’s tiny balls and Damage CTRL interrupt and it leads to Becky vs. Iyo. Solid match as you would expect and Becky gets the win.

-Hulu commercials!

-For the second week in a row this show is only going to feature two matches. Because of that we go back to RAW again to get the run time padded to 48 minutes. We get the entire Cody Rhodes/Solo Sikoa match and Cody ends Solo’s undefeated streak as The Usos and Owens/Zayn get involved as well. Only one stop left for Cody and that’s Roman on Sunday!

-Hulu commercials!

-Dani Palmer cuts a promo backstage to give us more on her background.

Javier Bernal vs. Nathan Frazer

-I am still not sure how I feel about this show going back to a two match format. That was the format used by 205 Live back in the day but those matches were given more time. Not so much here. Lockup to star and Frazer gets a side headlock. Frazer sent to the corner, but he leaps up top and moonsaults over Javie to avoid. Back to the side headlock until Frazer gets shoved off. He gets some crazy speed running the ropes and hits a running boot to the face. Back to the headlock again as he takes Bernal to the mat. Javie fights up, so Frazer releases and gets a dropkick. He fires off some chops in the corner to the delight of the crowd. Frazer gets sent to the apron, so he opts to go up top, but Bernal hits the ropes which sends Frazer crashing to the mat after bouncing of the top rope in a nice bump. Belly to back suplex from Bernal gets two. Bernal goes to a bow and arrow as the crowd tries to rally Frazer. He is able to break, but Javie catches him in the ropes and gets a neckbreaker for two. Frazer flips out of another belly to back suplex, but Bernal lands a boot and snaps off a DDT for two. Bernal argues with the ref about the count. That leaves an opening for Frazer as he hits an enziguiri. Both men to their feet and Frazer gets the advantage with some punches. Bernal blocks a roll-up, so Frazer hits a series of running forearms and then a twisting neckbreaker. Frazer up top and he hits a Phoenix Splash for the pin at 6:47.

Winner: Nathan Frazer via pin at 6:47

-Solid match here as Frazer works his way back from his 4 month absence. Bernal is the veteran of this show that is used to give everyone some shine. This was like a throwback to 205 Live which is nice to see. **1/4

-Thanks for reading!