Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 06.03.22  

-Announce Team: Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Fallon Henley vs. Brooklyn Barlow

-Barlow actually has theme music with lyrics which is better than what most get. She made her debut a few months ago in a loss to Ivy Nile. Lockup to start and they trade arm drags. Stalemate and we have another go. They fight for wrist control which Henley wins that battle. They go through a pinfall reversal sequence that had some weird camera cuts and again it’s a stalemate. Barlow wins a test of strength, but Henly fights off her shoulders and lands a kick to break. They jockey for position around the ring and then trade shoves. Barlow drops a leg on the arm and goes back at it with an armbar. She grapevines the leg while holding a chinbar and having the arm in a chicken wing position. Henley fights her wat out and gets a take down by the hair. Shining Wizard finishes for Henley at 4:19.

Winner: Fallon Henley via pin at 4:19

-Weird match as Henley just sold the submission for a bit and then hit her finisher out of nowhere for the win. Right person got the win though. *

Sloane Jacobs vs. Tatum Paxley

-Lockup to start and Jacobs gets a roll-up for two. Paxley gets a roll-up for two. Backslide gets two for Jacobs, but Paxley escapes and transitions to a squat slam for two. Nigel tells us that Paxley set a state record last year with a 440 lb dead lift. Geez! Paxley works the arms with a bow and arrow, but Jacobs fights to her feet and gets a side headlock that she takes to the ground. Paxley gets to her feet and shoves off to break. She connects with a few shoulder blocks and a pump kick for two. Jacobs to the chinlock and that goes for a bit. Paxley breaks like Hogan vs Sheik in MSG. Clothesline is missed and Paxley gets neckbreaker. She lands a dropkick and then deadlifts Jacobs into a gut wrench suplex for two. Jacobs tries a kick but gets caught and Paxley gets Jacobs up in Electric Chair position. Instead of dropping straight back she spins around and hits a powerbomb into a jackknife cover for the win at 5:48.

Winner: Tatum Paxley via pin at 5:48

-This got going a bit after the rest holds and I’ll give it the nod over the opener. *1/2

Malik Blade and Edris Enofe vs. Javier Bernal and Dante Chen

-This could be good! Chen and Blade start us out. Blade grabs an arm, but Chen reverses. Go behind from Chen, but Blade counters and goes back to the arm. Blade off the middle ropes and gets an arm drag for two. He pulls Chen to his corner and tags Edris. Some sweet double team offense leads to a version of the 6-1-9 from Edris that gets two. He grabs a side headlock, but a blind tag is made to Bernal. He runs wild a bit and back in comes Chen who hits a corner splash. Back to Bernal and they try to double team, but Enofe hits a sky high dropkick and makes the tag. Tandem offense from Blade and Enofe, but Blade misses a move in the ropes and Bernal gets a Backstabber. Chen back with a chinlock and then the tag to Bernal who also gets a chinlock after a two count. Inverted Atomic Drop and then the proper way gets a two count for Bernal. Side headlock as the crowd entertains themselves with chants. Slam attempt is escaped and Blade gets a boot up in the corner. Chen stops the tag, but Blade escapes a belly to back and makes the hot tag. Enofe runs wild and locks Chen in the ropes to hit a running elbow. Enofe takes out Bernal on the floor and then hits Chen with the sky high elbow drop for two. Good near fall as the crowd chants “that was three.” Brogue Kick from Chen and tag back to Bernal. He gets dumped on the apron and Chen eats a twisting bulldog. Blade in and they finish with a tandem neckbreaker for the win at 7:05.

Winners: Malilk Blade and Edris Enofe via pin at 7:05

-Solid match here as I expected. This show tends to give us decent to good tag matches in the Main Event and this was no exception. I like the Blade/Enofe team and at some point they should get the NXT call up and run against whoever the tag champs will be. **3/4

-Handshakes between the two teams after the match.

