Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 6.16.23  

Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review: 06.16.23

-Yo, that ending to SmackDown was fantastic! Usos vs. Reigns/Solo should have amazing heat in London. We will see if my high from the close of SmackDown carries over to Level Up. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez vs. Dani Palmer and Kelani Jordan

-Jordan and Lopez start and Lopez controls early and gives Jordan a pat on the head. Jordan back with a dropkick and that brings Vice into the ring. Jordan gets a side headlock and makes the tag to Palmer. She comes off the top with a double ax and goes to work on the arm. She gets a take down and controls with an armbar. Rough spot as they look for a roll-up that eventually happens, but Vice kicks out and Palmer goes throat first into the middle rope. Tag to Lopez and she gets a one count to test the waters. She throws some strikes and goes for the win again, but only two this time. Vice gets the tag and connects with a spin kick. She goes crazy with kick after kick and tags Lopez back who gets one off a clothesline. Lopez cranks on the neck and lands a forearm to the face. Palmer gets a jackknife cover, but continues to roll to get to her corner for the hot tag to Jordan. All four women go at it with Palmer and Vice ending up on the floor. Jordan is screwed as Lopez hits the sit-out chokebomb for the pin at 4:22.

Winners: Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez via pin at 4:22

-Lopez just looks to be a step above the other three in this match, but that makes sense based on where each is at in their careers in Level Up at this point. Match was super basic and seemed rushed in the end. 1/2*

-Big Body Javie gets promo time backstage!

Boa vs. Bryson Montana

-Lockup to start as they mention that this is Montana’s first time on this show in 2023. Nothing happening so we start again with another lockup. Montana gets a cravat and throws some knees. Boa misses a boot, but gets a leg sweep. Boa charges and gets sent to the apron, but lands a punch followed by a kick. Boa tries a sunset flip, but Montana holds the middle rope and stomps on Boa’s chest. Montana throws some shoulders in the corner and gets a handspring elbow like Muta, but obviously a lot clunkier and not as smooth. Boa gets his feet up in the corner to catch Montana, but runs into a clothesline. Montana hits a powerslam for two and then goes to a chinlock. He switches and controls both arms which opens up the chest and ribs so he can land some blows. Boa gets to his feet and breaks with a belly to back suplex. Boa starts firing off some kicks and then some knees. He dumps Montana on his face with a gourdbuster and finishes with the round kick for the pin at 4:14.

Winner: Boa via pin at 4:14

-Not much to this one either as Montana got some work and got to show off a little but before Boa put him away. Kind of a styles clash, but it’s nice to see Montana back and good for Boa getting back in the win column. *

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Javier Bernal

-Lockup to start as they jockey for position and that goes for a bit which is cool to see every now and then. Stacks gets arm control and goes to a hammerlock. Bernal gets to the ropes to break and gets in a shot behind the ref’s back. Bernal fires off a heavy chop, but that seems to anger Stacks. He fires back and gets a fist drop. He crotches Bernal on the top rope and threatens to kick him in the dick, but instead stomps the ribs. He then drops the leg on the groin to a pop from the crowd. Byron lets us know that Javie will be walking like a penguin now. Stacks looks to go up, but Bernal knocks him off balance and brings him down to the mat. Bernal gets a butterfly suplex and then drops an elbow for two. Bernal hooks a reverse chinlock as the announcers name drop Oz and PN News as guys who have made names for themselves at The Great American Bash. I wasn’t expecting to hear those two nights on this show, but I should know by now that anything is possible in wrestling in 2023. Bernal gets The Liontamer, which is called a modified Boston Crab here. Stacks is able to force a break and starts running wild with right hands. He gets a basement dropkick and lands an elbow off the top rope. Stacks hits Cement Shoes for the pin at 6:55. Cool name!

Winner: Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo via pin at 6:55

-Solid match, but again it followed similar formula to all the other matches with someone getting beat most of the match and then getting a flurry to a quick finish. *1/2

