Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 10.11.24  

-Still no Main Event outside of a three-week delay on Peacock. Tomorrow should have the last episode that I wasn’t able to review. I was told to just review the matches as nobody wants recap of stuff that happened on RAW and SmackDown 3-4 weeks ago. That is for tomorrow though and now we Level Up! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Tatum Paxley vs. Kali Armstrong

-Paxley hands her mom a set of dolls and then Armstrong rips them away from mom. HEEL! Lockup and Armstrong uses her strength to shove Paxley across the ring, but Paxley starts the mind games as she rolls around on the mat. Armstrong gets a take down, but Paxley flips over and gets a front facelock. Armstrong backdrops out, but Tatum holds on and gets a sunset flip for two. She hooks a body scissors and starts rolling Armstrong around the ring into a pin attempt that gets two. Armstrong is dizzy and gets caught with a head kick for two. Standing switch, but Paxley charges and gets caught with a powerslam. Tatum tries a roll-up out of nowhere, but Armstrong grabs the ropes to block. Snap suplex gets two from Armstrong! She gets the mount and fires off right hands. Armstrong sprints back and forth on the ropes like Breakker and hits a POUNCE for two. Nice! Armstrong hooks a neck crank as the crowd rallies behind Tatum. Armstrong gets a Hangman’s Choke. Paxley ducks a clothesline and starts firing off forearms. The crowd starts humming and clapping to The Adam’s Family theme, which is cute. Psycho Trap ends up getting the win at 4:58.

Winner: Tatum Paxley via pin at 4:58

-This was solid and I enjoyed it. Armstrong has some potential with her speed and power and I want to see more. The crowd is behind Tatum’s new look as well. **1/4

-Stevie Turner can apparently make matches as she tells Gallus they will face Cutler James and Shiloh Hill.

-Meanwhile, Mr. Stone tells James and Hill he got them a match against Gallus. It seems Stone and Turner are trying to one up each other.

-WWE Shop! Championship Belts! I need to win my Fantasy Football League this season so I can get the Big Gold Belt for the next year!

-Saturday Night’s Main Event returns this December!

Gallus vs. Cutler James and Shiloh Hill

-Gallus is represented by Wolfgang and Mark Coffey in this match. Hill starts quickly as he is still holding a grudge over losing a tooth the last time he faced Gallus. James gets the tag and he mows the lawn into a facebuster on Coffey. Hill back in and he runs down Coffey with a shoulder. He delivers more shoulders in the corner, but misses a charge and Coffey gets a roll-up for two. Tag made to Wolfgang and he goes to the ground and pound. He hits a running splash in the corner followed by a slam for two. Tag to Coffey who gets a shoulder tackle for two. He buries a knee to the ribs and tags in Wolfgang who gets back splash for two. Byron lets us know that Wolfgang has a tattoo of Roger Rabbit and it seems he has been posting on social media he is the Champion of Level Up. Mark Coffey back in as Gallus continues to keep Hill in their corner. Smart! Wolfgang back and he drops a knee for two. Hill tries to punch his way to his corner, but no dice. He does avoid a charge in the corner and tackles Wolfgang which lets him make the hot tag. James with a double clothesline and then a slam on Coffey for two. Nice vertical suplex gets two as Wolfgang breaks the count. Hill gets dumped to the floor as does Wolfgang. Joe Coffey gets on the apron to distract James from hitting Shell Shock. Bull Hammer from Mark Coffey. Double Team knee finishes at 6:21.

Winners: Gallus via pin at 6:21

-Just a sold tag match that used the age old formula. Nothing spectacular, but just solid work. **

-Thanks for reading!