Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 10.25.24  

– WWE’s NXT Level Up 10-25-2024

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

–Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Mark Coffey vs. Dion Lennox

-Gallus’ who deal is to weed out the young, NIL talent and Lennox fits in that category. Lennox with a hip-toss followed by a dropkick and then an armdrag into an armbar. He slaps Coffey on the back of the neck and then gets a shoulder tackle. Lennox avoids a roll-up but turns into a jumping European Uppercut. Forearms from Coffey and he starts to work on the arm and shoulder. Lennox fires off punches, but Coffey pulls him throat first into the middle rope. Coffey hooks a nerve hold and the crowd is pretty fired up for this match. Double clothesline leaves both men down. They start trading blows and Lennox wins that exchange. Running clothesline in the corner followed by a Northern Lights Suplex and then another. He hooks the leg, but Coffey is out at two. Spinebuster from Lennox gets two! Gallus hit the apron and Lennox goes after them which is a mistake. He turns around and eats a Bull Hammer. That gets the pin for Coffey at 4:22.

Winner: Mark Coffey via pin at 4:22

-Solid little match, but I didn’t need Lennox falling for that ending. **

-Shiloh Hill and Cutler James come down for the save and I assume we are getting a 6 Man Tag sooner than later.

-Tyra Mae Steele gets promo time and she is getting hungrier and hungrier for that first victory. Izzi Dame interrupts and reminds Tyra her Gold Medal don’t mean anything in NXT. They face off later tonight.

-WWE2K24 Bray Wyatt edition commercial!

-This Sunday NXT Halloween Havoc in Hershey, PA.

Izzi Dame vs. Tyra Mae Steele

-Lockup to start and Dame backs Steele into the corner. Steele reverses and Dame gives her a shove. Steele with a side headlock, but Dame shoves off and gets a shoulder. Tyra gets things back to the mat which makes sense. Dame is able to break, but Steele gets a double leg and a slam. Roll into a boot from Steele. Dame catches her in the corner and slams her down on the back of her head. Dame stomps away and gets a back breaker. Slam gets a two count. She sends Steele hard into the corner and talks some trash. Steele start firing off some strikes to the stomach and gets a roll-up for two. Sky High gets two for Dame! She hooks a reverse chinlock, but Steele powers her way up and gets a jawbreaker. Steele starts firing off amateur throws and hits Snake Eyes in the corner. She gets a body press and a Capture Suplex for two. She tries to roll into another move, but Dame cuts her down with a clothesline. Spinning Rock Bottom gets the pin at 5:30.

Winner: Izzi Dame via pin at 5:30

-Solid match as Steele needs all the work she can get as she has potential obviously. Dame is putting things together, so her winning here wasn’t a surprise. There were some obvious camera cuts to cover for some strikes not connecting, but that’s why this show is taped. **

-Our Main Event was set up by the four men fighting over weights in the PC.

-WrestleMania Tickets went on sale today. I can’t justify $1000 for a combo ticket in the nose bleeds. My friend is going for a third straight year and got floor seats during the pre-sale.

-Crown Jewel next Saturday!

Drake Morreaux and Dante Chen vs. Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon

-Saxton drops a The Model Rick Martel reference and Howard tops him with an El Matador mention. STRIKE FORCE STILL EXPLODING NEARLY 40 YEARS LATER! Chen controls Dixon early with a series of arm-drags and lands a strike to the chest. Drake in and he throws Dixon all around the ring. Dixon avoids a chokeslam, but gets caught with a regular slam. Dixon goes to the eyes and makes the tag to Connors. He charges in, but Drake grounds him and then hits a belly to back suplex. Tag to Chen and Drake puts Chen on his back to deliver a splash to Connors. Chen seems confused by what is happening as I don’t think he wanted to be used as a weapon, but here we are. They battle on the floor and Chen gets caught by Connors. Back in the ring Dixon with a LOUD chop to the back. Dixon and Connors play to the crowd in the corner. Dixon off the top with a strike and then Connors sling shots in with a Senton. Connors knocks Drake off the apron, but gets caught with a small package for two. No tag as Drake is off the apron. He does come in to break up a pin attempt. Chen nearly gets a tag, but Dixon cuts him off. He makes the mistake of taking a swing at Drake and that lets Connors get enough space to make the hot tag. Drake runs wild for a bit and plants Connors with a chokeslam. Chen gets the tag and Gentle Touch finishes at 6:15.

Winners: Drake Morreaux and Dante Chen via pin at 6:15

-Pretty much the same as the other two matches. Just a solid and basic tag match, but the crowd enjoyed it. **1/4

