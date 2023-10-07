Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 10.6.23  

-Announcers: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Kelani Jordan and Valentina Feroz vs. Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame

-I guess they had to find a new partner for Feroz since they released Yulisa. First time teams for both sides here. Paxley starts with Feroz and they fight over a lock-up. Paxley misses a clothesline and Feroz gets a heel kick followed by a head scissors. Both sides tag and Jordan gets a side headlock. Dame pushes off and catches Jordan trying a cross-body. Jordan lands on her feet off a throw, and gets an arm-drag. She hits a nice looking dropkick, but runs into a back elbow in the corner. Dame yanks her down by the hair and then double stomps the arm. Jordan gets trapped in the wrong corner and Dame gets a scoop slam. Paxley with the tag and she stomps Jordan down as well. Jordan does get a flash roll-up, but Paxley is out at two. Tag to Dame and she kind of hits a basement dropkick and then delivers a European uppercut. Paxley back in with a splash for two and then hooks a body scissors. The crowd would really like Feroz to get tagged back into the match. Jordan ricks back and gets a two count which forces Paxley to break, but she can’t get free to make the tag. Paxley misses an elbow and now it’s hot tag to Feroz. She runs wild with judo throws and gets a good looking shotgun dropkick. Meteora gets a two count as Dame makes the save. Jordan in and she ends up on the apron. She grabs Dame by the leg and pulls her to the floor. That leaves Paxley and Feroz in the ring and Paxley gets the pin with what is called The Psycho Trap at 4:33.

Winners: Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame

-Just a basic Level Up women’s tag match. They tried to cram a bunch into 4 minutes which meant it was never boring. Paxley getting the win is the right call as she seems to be the biggest star of the punch. That finishes was unique as well. *1/2

-Dante Chen cuts a promo and it seems he will face Drew Gulak tonight. Cool!

Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont vs. Javier Bernal and Luca Crusifino

-Tyson and Luca start and Luca immediately realizes he doesn’t want any and tags out. Bernal gets mowed down with a double shoulder and Luca gets sent to the floor for good measure. Igwe gets a running shoulder in the corner and makes the tag to Tyson. He gets a splash in the corner and then takes some aggression out on Luca. Luca finds an opening as he snaps Igwe throat first off the top rope. Javier gets in a shot from the apron and then back in the ring Luca gets a throw for two. Javier back in for a quick two count and then he drops a leg. He hooks a head scissors as Igwe rallies the crowd. Bernal transitions to a chinlock, but gets caught with a backdrop and the tag is made to Igwe. He drops Bernal and gets a two count, but Luca makes the save. Igwe throws Luca over the top which lets Bernal get a roll-up for the pin at 4:44.

Winners: Javier Bernal and Luca Crusifino via pin at 4:44

-This was about on par with the opener though it didn’t have as much energy. *1/2

Dante Chen vs. Drew Gulak (w/ Borne, Dempsey, and Kemp)

-Gulak grabs a leg immediately, but Chen hooks a side headlock. Gulak escapes and lands a right hand. He sends Chen into the corner and tries a roll-up, but Chen holds the ropes. Chen with an arm-drag into an armbar. Gulak counters with a head scissors and then drops Chen with a right as they fight to their feet. Gulak gets a boot up to block and charge in the corner and starts firing off chops. Chen back with a backdrop which gets a one count. Gulak gets sent to the apron and Chen knocks him off onto his crew with a dropkick. Chen gets distracted on the floor by the crew and Gulak takes advantage back in the ring. He gets a couple two counts and hooks a side headlock. He releases and then chokes Chen on the bottom rope with his boot. Snapmare into another cover which gets two. Gulak breaks Chen down and hooks a modified chinlock. Chen seperates the hands to break and they start trading blows, which Chen wins. He fires off some chops and gets an atomic drop followed by a pump kick that sends Gulak to the floor. Chen thinks about it and opts to hit a suicide dive onto everyone. Chen off the top with a springboard strike for two. The crowd is digging this one and getting behind Chen. Here comes back up, but Chen knocks each down. Nobody makes contact with Chen, so it’s not a DQ and instead Gulak spikes him modified Michinoku Driver and that gets the pin at 5:41. Instead of sitting out, he dropped to his knees to complete the move.

Winner: Drew Gulak via pin at 5:41

-It was nice to see Gulak back in the ring and he gets the expected win. This was solid! **

-Thanks for reading!