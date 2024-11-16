Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 11.15.24  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Oro Mensah vs. Drake Morreaux

-Morreaux got his first win a few weeks back in a Tag Match. Now he just has to get the solo win out of the way. Drake uses his size to control early and gains arm control. He lifts Oro off the mat and then stuffs a take down attempt. Gator Roll from Drake and he gets a one count. They start trading blows and Drake misses a boot. Oro gets a roll-up for two and then hits a running kick to the chest. He tries a suplex, but no dice. He does get a head scissors that sends Drake into the corner. Oro springs in, but misses and Drake hits a dropkick. Running Splash in the corner followed by a slam that gets two. Oro tries a slam and again, no dice, as Drake falls back on him. Drake uses the middle ropes to spring into a splash for two. Blake brings up Drake being a former SMU Mustang Football Player. Thanks for the reminder that they spanked my Pitt Panthers a few weeks back. Pitt did beat WVU in basketball tonight. Sorry, back to Level Up! Oro starts a comeback and lands a series of blows to one heavy blow from Drake. Front Flip Kick from Oro and now he gets the slam! Howard with the Hogan reference! Drake tries a chokeslam, but Oro hits an enziguiri. Another head kick from the apron and Oro springs in with a kick to the chest. Running heel kick in the corner finishes at 5:50.

Winner: Oro Mensah via pin at 5:50

-Solid little match here as size vs. speed will usually produce good results. This was the best work I have seen from Drake and Oro is always fun to watch. **1/2

-Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon get promo time backstage and know they have been taking losses, but it won’t last forever.

Carlee Bright vs. Izzi Dame

-Dame charges in and Bright gets a go behind. Dame shakes her off and does it again as she seems bored by Bright. Dame misses a charge in the corner and Bright throws some leg kicks. She hits a shotgun dropkick and gets a head scissors that looked a little sloppy but they covered okay. Dame gets an elbow in the corner and runs out with a clothesline. She runs Bright head first into the corner and then follows with a running boot, which ends up getting a two count. Dame chokes on the middle rope. Flash roll-up for Bright gets two. Dame goes to the hair and gets a belly to back suplex that plants Bright on her face. Dame hooks an armbar and hooks the chin as well. She misses an elbow and Bright starts her comeback. She hits a series of clothesline while favoring the bad arm and gets another dropkick. She ends up on the middle rope and hits double knees. Dame blocks a head scissors and hits a sit-out spinebuster for the pin at 4:03.

Winner: Izzi Dame via pin at 4:03

-This went as it should. Bright dominates and is cocky. Bright shows fire and gets some hope spots before getting planted and taking the loss. **

-Dame apparently wants more of Bright, but Kendal Grey is in to make the save. STORYLINE ADVANCEMENT ON LEVEL UP!

Luca Crusifino and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon

-Back to the three match format this week! Connors starts with Stacks and they have a fun little sequence. Stacks gets a series of arm-drags and sends Connors to his corner. Dixon in and he wants Luca! That doesn’t go well for Dixon. He gets caught in the ropes and a clothesline sends him from the apron back into the ring. Stacks off the middle rope with a stomp to manipulate some small joints. Blind tag by Connors, but Stacks must have seen it as he slides out and pulls Connors to the floor. He doesn’t see Dixon though who sends him into the announce table with a baseball slide. Dixon’s one long pant leg and tights on the other side look is something. It suits him though. Dixon lands a kick to knock Luca off the apron. Stacks gets a suplex, but there is nobody there as he crawls to his corner. Double Team offense from Uriah and Connors gets two. Dixon misses a charge in the corner and Stacks dives for the hot tag. Luca with a double shoulder tackle! Running uppercuts from one corner to another and it looks great with the overhead camera. This goes for a bit and I can see it getting over on a bigger stage down the line. Blue Thunder Bomb gets two as Dixon makes the save. Connors lands a shot from the apron and they hit a cool AA into a sit-out powerbomb for a strong near fall as Stacks has to make the save. Good stuff! Dixon misses a head kick and eats a knee from Luca. Connors tries a springboard off the middle ropes but gets caught with a Code Breaker from Stacks and Luca covers for the pin at 6:31.

Winners: Luca Crusifino and Stacks Lorenzo via pin at 6:31

-Best Luca match I have ever reviewed. This was a fun tag match that used the formula perfectly and built to a strong finish. I even thought Connors and Dixon had a chance to get that elusive win after that AA Combo. ***

