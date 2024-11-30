Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 11.29.24  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Drake Morreaux vs. Harlem Lewis

-Both men are looking for their first win in a singles match. Lewis goes for the shoulder early and it pays off as Drake tries a shoulder tackle and shows some pain. Drake with some gator rolls and he gets a one count. Dropkick from Drake! He misses a running boot and gets caught in the ropes. Harlem with a dropkick and he follows with right hands. Lewis wraps the arm around the ropes to continue the damage. Lewis continues to work the shoulder including hitting a single arm DDT for two. Arm scissors, but Drake shifts weight to get a two count. Lewis back to the arm as the crowd tries to rally Drake. He tries to punch his way out and gets a slam. Running clothesline and another. Running boot! Lewis breaks a goozle and lands a right hand in the corner. They fight up top, and Lewis ends up getting knocked down. Drake with a top rope splash for the pin at 5:37.

Winner: Drake Morreaux via pin at 5:37

-This was okay. Drake seems to be further along in his development and the crowd is getting behind his act. **

-Lainey Reid is backstage and she needs a Tag Partner for tonight. Kali Armstrong shows up and offers to be her partner but it doesn’t mean they are friends.

Tyra Mae Steele and Layla Diggs vs. Lainey Reid and Kali Armstrong

-Lainey tags out immediately as wants makes Layla wait. Armstrong gets the advantage, and Reid is in now to get in some shots. Diggs turns the tide easily and makes the tag to Steele. They double team and hit a double shoulder. Diggs with a standing moonsault which gets two for TMS. Reid is able to make a tag, but TMS takes Armstrong down rather easily. Suplex for TMS and she starts rolling Diggs around the mat with a waistlock. Reid back in and she pours down elbows to the top of the head. Armstrong builds up speed by running the ropes and hits an impressive shoulder tackle/POUNCE. TMS with a surprise roll-up for two! Armstrong stops the tag and brings Reid back in. Double elbow gets a two count. TMS avoids a charge in the corner and makes the hot tag to Diggs. She hits a spin kick on Kali and then one on Reid in the corner. Butterfly suplex, but Reid breaks the count. TMS in and she takes Lainey to the floor. Kali hits a sweet powerslam, but misses a splash. Layla with a scissors kick for the pin at 5:48.

Winners: Tyra Mae Steele and Layla Diggs via pin at 5:48

-Again, this was fine and it’s nice to see TMS get work on this show when she can. **

-Cutler and Dion are weight training when Uriah and Kale Dixon interrupt. That’s our Main Event tonight.

-Lainey Reid attacks Layla Diggs in the back after the match. TMS runs her off.

Dion Lennox and Cutler James vs. Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors

-James and Dixon starts us out and now all I can think of is former Pitt Coach, Jamie Dixon. Villanova in The Elite 8 is still a sore spot. Props to Pitt for the win at Ohio State today. Oh, that match! James and Lennox dominate early. Lennox hits Uriah with an SOS Slam for two. Connors grabs the ropes to avoid a dropkick and makes the blind tag to Dixon. He rushes in and eats a dropkick. Connors back to distract and that leads to Lennox walking into a Stun-gun from Dixon. Connors back with chops and a head kick for two. Dixon back and he throws forearms in the corner. Dixon lands a cheap shot on James on the apron, but that lets Lennox drop him with a boot. Tag is made to James and he runs wild. Sweet looking double clothesline. Shell Shock gets two as Uriah makes the save. All four men battle and James misses a clothesline which lets Connors hit a head kick from the apron. He stumbles back in the ring and Dixon gets a roll-up for the pin at 4:52. First win for Dixon and Connors as a team after about 7-8 matches together. Good for them!

Winners: Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors via pin at 4:52

-Like the other matches, this was fine and they all just kind of fit together. Nice moment for them to finally pay off Dixon and Connors being a team without a win. **

