Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 12.06.24  

Dion Lennox vs. Jasper Troy

-It’s been a few months since Troy’s last appearance and both men get in each other’s face before the bell. I dig the intensity! Lockup and Troy shoves Lennox down. Another go and Lennox uses the ropes to gets a side headlock to the mat. Troy to his feet and he hits a sweet short arm clothesline. He runs into a boot in the corner, but catches Troy and his Snake Eyes. Good move for the big man! Lennox back with a clothesline that sends Troy over the top, but he lands on his feet. He rushes back in and misses a clothesline. Dropkick from Lennox ,but he runs into a sit-out spinebuster. I am digging the pace here as they are just hitting each other with bombs. Splash in the corner from Troy to the back and he buries some shoulders into the back as well. Great looking backbreaker gets two! Another splash to the back and that gets two. Troy hooks an abdominal stretch to continue the work on the back. Troy tries another splash in the corner, but this one misses. Lennox counters a chokeslam and gets a SPINEBUSTER! Lennox starts punching the monster down and hits a running forearm and then another. Cross-body, but he tries a suplex and that’s dumb. Troy with a Gourdbuster, but hits shoulder to post on a missed charge. This time Lennox gets the suplex for the pin at 5:20.

Winner: Dion Lennox via pin at 5:20

-Yo! I really enjoyed this as they just kept hitting power moves and I appreciated the back work from Troy. I would have liked to see a better finish, but everything else produced a sweet little match. Good job by both here. ***

-Layla Diggs gets promo time as she finally gets her hands on Lainey Reid!

-Lainey Reid gets promo time and she doesn’t want this rematch, but she is going to make sure she wins again.

Layla Diggs vs. Lainey Reid

-This one has some heat to it as Reid turned on Diggs and they have been building to another match between the two. Reid has been on a winning streak since the turn, but has been avoiding Diggs. Lockup to start as I was hoping for a right hand from Diggs to sell the hatred. Reid controls with a side headlock and then throws Diggs down by her hair. Diggs flips over the ropes to avoid a whip and then flips back in. She gets a side headlock, but Reid escapes and gets a shoulder tackle. Diggs back with a powerslam and then a standing moonsault for two. Diggs tries a kick but Reid catches and gets a dragon screw leg-whip. She targets the knee as she props it on the rope and drops her weight down on it. She tries to drive the knee into the ground, but Diggs gets a unique pinning combination for two. Reid back to the knee and gets another two count. She hooks a Half-Crab and then a spinning toe hold. She fires off right hands and talks some trash while maintaining the hold. Diggs throws some punches to the ribs and hits a series of spin kicks, though she hobbles around the ring. Double underhook suplex from Diggs gets two. Reid flips over the ropes in the corner and after a kick, heads up top. Diggs with a weak looking spin kick and then she slams Reid down for two. Diggs misses another kick and gets caught with a spinebuster. Reid gets two and then turns the kick-out into another Half Crab. Reid gets to the bottom rope to force a break. They trade pin attempts and Reid tries to use the ropes, but the ref catches her. She argues with the ref and Diggs hits the Side Kick this time. Reid escapes off the shoulders and hits a chop block. Running Knee finishes for the pin at 7:21.

Winner: Lainey Reid via pin at 7:21

-This probably went a little too long, but I can see giving them more time to pay off the issues they have had. Reid working the knee and it factoring into the finish worked well and I appreciate the effort from both women. Some parts seemed a little awkward, but the crowd was into it. I wanted more fire and anger, but instead it was just an okay wrestling match. Reid winning was the right call as no need to go 50/50. She has won 4 in a row, so let her keep winning and you can always go back to this match down the line where Diggs gets her revenge. **

