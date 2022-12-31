Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 12.30.22  

-The last Level Up of 2022! Thanks to everyone who has followed along as I’ve covered this show. As I have the last two years, I will have a column up in the coming weeks where I rank every match on this show from 2022. For one final time this year, let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Thea Hail (w/ Chase U) vs. Amari Miller

-Chase U Student Section representing tonight! Miller gets a wristlock and works that a bit as she takes Hail to the ground. Hail is able to flip her way out and hooks a side headlock to a pop from the crowd. Leap frog from Miller, but Hail shoves her into the ropes and gets an armdrag. Double leg takedown by Miller and she attempts a catapult, but Hail blocks and kind of lands on the ropes in the corner. That was a little sloppy! Clotheslines from Miller get a two count. She tells Thea this isn’t the classroom and then bangs her heard off the buckle in the corner. Codebreaker from Miller gets two after the ref has to delay the count until Hail’s shoulders are on the mat. Miller goes to a reverse chinlock as the crowd is begging for a Hail rally. Hail powers Miller onto her back and breaks with a modified sidewalk slam. Hail runs wild with a series of double axe handles and gets a splash in the corner. Hail springs off the middle ropes with a Senton and a modified neckrbeaker finishes at 5:55.

Winner: Thea Hail via pin at 5:55

-This one was a little rough and probably went a bit too long. Crowd was way into it though as they love Chase U. 1/2*

Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Oba Femi and Bryson Montana

-Bronco and Montana start us off and it’s a HOSS BATTLE as they shove each other around the ring. Bronco gets a side headlock, but gets shoved and mows Montana down with a shoulder. Nima gets caught trying a crossbody and gets slammed down for two. Tag to Price and he hits a superkick for two. Montana fights back and makes the tag to Femi. He just plants Price with a slam. Tag back to Montana who drops a leg for two. He rains down some hammer fists and hooks a reverse chinlock. Femi back in and he delivers a knee to the gut. A charge in the owner catches elbow though and then misses completely as Price crawls to his corner. Tag made by both men and Bronco runs wild with clotheslines. Bronco gets a splash in the corner and hits a running knee for two as Femi breaks up the pin. Femi gets dumped to the floor and Montana as toast as they hit a double team move that is a Codebreaker into a German Suplex for the pin at 4:36.

Winners: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price via pin at 4:36

-This was fine as it as short and was four big dudes throwing each other around the ring until one team stood tall. Nima and Price finally get a win and it makes sense as they were facing two men teaming for the first time. **

Javier Bernal vs. Oro Mensah

-BIG BODY JAVIE! Mat wrestling to start as they fight over arm control. Bernal gets a monkey flip, but Mensah maintains wrist control. Mensah lands an up-kick and takes Bernal back to the mat with an armbar. Mensah gets a hip-toss and lands some strikes. He lands on Bernal as he was hung out on the middle rope and then lands a heavy kick to the chest. Bernal grabs the hair to break the momentum and gets a version of a stun-gun. Bulldog out of the corner followed by a clothesline for two. Bernal hooks an arm and stretches Mensah on the mat. He throws in some elbows to the exposed ribs for good measure. He throws one too many as Mensah catches one and gets a throw to escape the hold. Bernal gets a shot to the ribs in and gets a belly to back suplex for two. Modified Argentine Backbreaker from Bernal that took two tries to get there as Bernal almost dropped Mensah on the first try. Mensah escapes and gets a springboard moonsault from the middle ropes. Mensah gets a kick to the back of the head and hits a springboard missile dropkick. Running spinwheel kick in the corner gets the pin at 6:15.

Winner: Oro Mensah via pin at 6:15

-This was solid as I like what I am seeing from Mensah. He needs a new finisher though as that kick appeared to miss by a good bit and it just doesn’t look all that good. **1/4

