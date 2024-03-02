Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 3.1.24  

-Rock cutting 22 minute promos, Haku laughing at The Shockmaster, and the greatness of how SmackDown opened tonight make me so happy to be a wrestling fan. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (w/ Rizzo) vs. Kale Dixon

-This is Dixon’s return after a torn labrum knocked him out of action for eight months. Welcome back! Stacks gets back control and flattens Dixon out on the mat. He transitions to a front facelock and then into a suplex and then back to the facelock. Howard helps me out by noting these two faced off last June. Thanks Blake! Dixon is able to get an armdrag and holds an armbar. Another armdrag followed by a dropkick that sends Stacks to the floor. He tries a baseball slide, but Stacks uses the apron to trap Dixon. Back in the ring Stacks lands a back elbow and drops a knee for a two count. Dixon ducks a clothesline and fires off some right hands. Stacks back with a running clothesline in the corner and another one for a two count. Strong clothesline there! Stacks runs Dixon head first into the top buckle and gets a roll-up for two. Stacks tries it again, but Dixon shoves off to break and starts his comeback. He runs Stacks down with some forearms and gets a running clothesline of his own in the corner. Leaping Flatliner gets a two count! Stacks runs Dixon into the corner and gets a Tornado DDT. Cement Shoes finishes at 5:21.

Winner: Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo via pin at 5:21

-Just a basic match and a way to get Dixon back in the ring. Props to him for fighting his way back. This was a perfectly acceptable Level Up Match. **

-Je’Von Evans gets promo time. I would have crapped myself trying to cut a promo in front of camera when I was 19. I am very intrigued by how he develops.

-WWE Rivals this week is going to be great as it’s Savage vs. Roberts! My childhood! Sgt Slaugher gets the Bio treatment this week as well.

Lola Vice vs. Wren Sinclair

-Debut time for Wren on this show, which means we know who is winning this one. They take turns working the arm. Sinclair gets a roll-up for two and she fights to get a Half-Crab, but Vice reverses and gets back control. Sinclair breaks the hands and takes Vice to the mat for another two count. Uppercut from Vice and she catches Wren with a back elbow. She works the hand and bangs it off the ropes. Different! The crowd really likes Lola and she plays to them. Butt-splash in the corner with some extra on it gets two. Lola lands a kick to the back and grabs an armbar. Wren fights her way to her feet and gets a leg-whip. Running clothesline, and she sells the arm/hand with each one. Thank you! Roll-up for two, but Wren walks into a spinning back first for the pin at 4:45.

Winner: Lola Vice via pin at 4:45

-Not much to this one, but the crowd really likes Lola. *

-Bernal vs. Evans is up next!

-NXT Stand and Deliver! April 6! Philly!

Javier Bernal vs. Je’Von Evans

-Just like with his debut a few weeks back, the crowd loves Evans. Create a Level Up Title and give it to this man! Lockup to start and Bernal gets a side headlock. Evans escapes, but Bernal switches and takes Evans to the mat with an armbar. Evans rolls, flips, and does a cartwheel to escape, so Bernal drops him to the mat. Bernal avoids a whip to the ropes, but gets caught with a head scissors. Evans bounces off the top ropes and gets another head scissors. He charges though and gets a boot to the face. Clothesline leaves Evans down, and this crowd is not happy. Bernal gets a belly to back suplex for two and hooks a side headlock so the crowd can get behind Evans. Bernal cuts off some flashes, and hits a superkick on the apron for two. Forearms from Bernal as he seems frustrated. A chop wakes up Evans and he starts firing off his own. Evans with a series of running forearms and then a kip up into a Pele kick. Sweet! Evans with another head kick and a springboard clothesline for two. Great height on that! Bernal with a kick and snaps off a DDT for two. Evans gets a reversal into a roll-up for two and then another and another. Superkick from Evans and he heads up top! Evans bounces up each level of the ropes like Stratton and hits a SWANK corkscrew splash for the win at 6:23.

Winner: Je’Von Evans via pin at 6:23

-Congrats to the kid on getting a win in his second match. They need to bring this kid along as the crowd loves him and he has some great athletic ability. Let him work this show as much as possible and get him in the ring with the veterans of NXT. This was a solid match that played to the crowd well. I want to see more! **1/4

