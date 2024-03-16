Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 3.15.24  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Lola Vice vs. Carlee Bright

-Lock-up to start and Lola takes Carlee to the mat rather easily. Bright back flips her way to create space, but Vince hooks her by the waist and puts her back on the amt. Carlee pushes off, but Lola comes off the ropes with a shoulder block. Carlee flips out of another move, hooks a side headlock and takes Lola to the mat. The crowd starts a Lola chant as they are solidly behind her tonight. Carlee’s mother is in the crowd and I assume she is cheering for her daughter. Spinebuster from Lola! Lola chokes in the corner with her boot and follows with a snap suplex for two. Byron brings up that Lola was speaking with Rhea at UFC PPV in Miami. Bright with a roll-up for two, but tries another double leg and Lola slugs her down. Carlee blocks a suplex and gets a small package for two. Carlee with a series of clothesline and then a jumping kick as we see her mother in the crowd. Backflip kick in the corner. Carlee comes off the top, but gets kicked in the gut on the way down. Lola shakes her hips and gets a butt splash in the corner. He hooks submission by wrapping her legs around Carlee’s head and trapping the arm, and Carlee taps at 4:25. Vice Grip Submission according to Blake. Makes sense!

Winner: Lola Vice via pin at 4:25

-Just a solid little match that the crowd was into as they love Lola. Carlee has some athleticism thanks to her background, and the more matches she can work the better. *1/2

-Javier Bernal and Drake Morreaux (making his debut) get promo time backstage. Morreaux is a big boy and has a college football background. They face Stacks and Luca next!

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino vs. Javier Bernal and Drake Morreaux

-I can see why someone in Stacks line of business would need a lawyer. Drake is billed as 6’6” and 275 lbs and played football at SMU. He is from Louisiana. Javier starts with Stacks and they fight over arm control. Shoulder block from Stacks, so Bernal tags out to Drake. Lockup and Drake tosses Stacks across the ring. He then mows Stacks down with a shoulder. Press Slam is escaped and a blind tag is made. Luca grabs an arm and Stacks lands a kick to it. Backstabber to the arm from Luca. He comes off the middle rope with a double ax to the arm to continue the arm work. Drake throws Luca off the middle rope and gets a clothesline with the good arm, while selling the bad arm. Nice! Tag to Bernal who gets a slam for a two count, so he transitions to a front facelock. Luca breaks for a second, but gets dropped and trapped back in the facelock. He fights to his corner, but Bernal delivers a knee and then knocks Stacks off the apron. Luca gets dumped by the ropes and Bernal hits a superkick. He springs off the top rope with an elbow drop for two. Tag back to Drake and he sends Luca hard into the corner and then again as Luca continues to be lawyer in peril. Charge in the corner misses and Luca gets a shoulder tackle of his own. He gets the hot tag and Stacks is rolling. Running boot to Bernal and an elbow from the middle rope to Drake. All four men start brawling in the ring. Luca with a superkick to Drake and he sends Bernal the floor. Stacks with Cement Shoes on Drake for the pin at 5:25.

Winner: Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino via pin at 5:25

-Just a standard tag match that worked the 100 year old formula. Didn’t get to see much from Drake, but perhaps that was by design as this was his debut. **

Wren Sinclair vs. Sol Ruca

-SOL IS BACK! Wren is going to get her SOL SNATCHED! “Welcome Back” chant, so Wren does a cartwheel. Lockup to start and Wren gets a hammerlock. Sol escapes and counters into an overhead wristlock. Wren tries to counter, but Sol fights that off for a second before Wren is able to get the hammerlock again. Sol escapes and gets a one count and it’s a stalemate. Wren with a trip and she plants Sol on her face for a two count. Wren misses a charge, so Sol gets a trip and slingshots in from the apron with a basement dropkick. Sol hooks a side headlock as the crowd is still chanting for Ruca. That has to make her feel great! Sol works a side headlock on the mat for a bit, but Wren gets a head scissors to counter. The pace picks up as they hit the ropes and avoid charges and clotheslines, but they each for a crossbody and connects in mid-air. Wren seems in the best shape as she crawls over for a two count. Wren works the neck as Sol tries to fight her way out. Wren switches to a modified Cobra Clutch, but Sol escapes and gets a roll-up for two. Wren counters for her own two count. Sol uses the ropes to push off and get another two count. Wren a roll-up for two! Sol with a dropkick and THE SOL SNATCHER finishes at 6:06.

Winner: Sol Ruca via pin at 6:06

-We were all waiting for The Sol Snatcher and we got it. Outside of that this was a slow match that probably went longer than needed, but it was great to see Sol back out there. *

