Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 3.29.24  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Meta-Four (Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson) vs. Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey

-Seems Grey was a beast I college wrestling as she went 61-0 in his career with multiple championships. That’s a good foundation! Jackson gets a side headlock on Bright and releases to run her down with a shoulder. Bright is able to grab an arm and makes the tag to Grey. She comes off the middle rope with a double ax to the arm and then back to Bright who comes off the top with a double ax. Kendal back in and she gets a belly-to-belly suplex for two. Blind tag to Legend who breaks up a roll-up with a pump kick. The crowd is really into Lash here! Apparently, Meta-Four are the hosts of Stand and Deliver. Lash and Jackson double team Grey with a series of splashes in the corner to pop the crowd. Jackson with some knees to the ribs, but Grey gets a surprise roll-up for two. Legend back in and she rag dolls Grey with a bear-hug. The crowd starts a “tap” chant. Grey tries a sunset flip, but Lash powers out and catches Grey coming off the middle rope with a backbreaker. Again, this crowd really likes Lash and she is coming off as the biggest star in this match by far. Lash misses an elbow, so she tag Jackson. She tries to cut off Grey, but the tag is made to Bright. She runs wild and gets a head scissors on Jackson. Standing moonsault gets two! Small package for two! Double Team offense as Grey comes off Bright’s shoulders with a splash for two. All four women in the ring and Bright gets knocked out of the ring by Lash with a forearm. “Whoop that trick,” says the crowd! Grey is screwed and The Alley-Oop finishes at 6:35.

Winners: Meta-Four via pin at 6:35

-Expected win for Meta-Four, but Bright and Grey made them work a bit. This was a solid tag match. **

-Hank and Tank get some promo time backstage as tonight it’s Match 3 in their series with Tyriek and Tyson. The two teams agree to up the stakes. If Tyson and Tyriek win they get Tank’s mother’s meatloaf recipe. Hank and Tank want Tyson and Tyriek’s butters if they win. I’m too old to know what butters means (outside of South Park), but I love me some meatloaf!

-WrestleMania XL: 8 Days! I should be there, but unfortunately have nobody to go with me this time.

-NXT Stand and Deliver commercial! Also, 8 Days!

Scrypts (w/ OTM) vs. Je’Von Evans

-YOUNG OG! As mentioned before, Evans is only 19 years old and already has the crowd rocking with him. Lockup to start and Scrypts backs Evans into the ropes. Scrypts misses a clothesline and they each get to show off their athleticism with roll-ups and pin attempts. It’s a stalemate and the crowd shows their appreciation. Scrypts pulls the hair and buries some knees to the ribs. Evans gets a double leg and gets some ground and pound. Scrypts misses wildly with a clothesline and Scrypts bounces off the top head into a head scissors for a two count. Scrypts uses the ropes to force Evans back and then catches him with a strike. Spinning Kick from Scypts in the corner and he comes off the top with a beautiful moonsault press for two. Scrypts throws down some elbows and hooks chinlock. The crowd rallies Evans, so Scrypts kicks him in the face. Effective! More elbows and back to the chinlock. Scrypts with some chops, but gets caught with a Superman punch. Sweet kick from Evans as he bounced off the ropes before hitting it. Evans off the top with a cross-body and he goes up again, but misses a twisting splash as one of Scrypts heavies pulls him out of the way. Scrypts gets caught with a small package though and Evans gets another win at 4:58.

Winner: Je’Von Evans via pin at 4:58

-The crowd really likes Evans and he is still raw and young, but that athleticism is something else. Let this man get as much ring time as possible. **

-Uso vs. Uso WrestleMania commercial!

-Cody Rhodes tells us about WWE World! Basically, Fan Axxess on Steroids! I loved Fan Axxess the three years I went to Mania, and yes, I will brag that I went 3-0 in WWE Trivia. Sadly, they never picked my name for the grand prize.

Match 3 in Best of 3: Hank and Tank vs. Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont

-We know the stakes, which is something we don’t get often on this show. Tank starts with Tyriek and they hit each other hard to start. No surprise there! Hank gets a blind tag, but I guess not as Tyriek caught it out of the corner of his eye and is ready. He sends Tank to the floor and Hank gets the worst of a double team. Splash from Tyson and then Tank comes in only to get mowed down. Double chokeslam on Tank and one for Hank as well. That meatloaf has Tyson and Tyriek firing on all cylinders! Tank catches Tyriek with a slam and makes the tag to Hank. He gets a running splash in the corner and then a running boot for a two count. Front face-lock from Hank followed by some knees to the gut. Another splash in the corner and we get a Hank and Tank sandwich as they crush Tyriek. Tank gets a chinlock as the crowd tries to rally Tyriek. He tries to elbow out, but gets clubbed down. He pushes for his corner, but Tank cuts him off. Tyriek gets a backdrop and makes the desperation tag. Tyson runs wild and gets a dropkick followed by a splash in the corner and then a flying uppercut. Discus Punch gets a two count! Tank gets the boots up to block a charge. Hank off the top, but misses, but no matter as they still hit The Pass Off! Tyriek makes the save and Tank eats a chokeslam. Double team move from TNT and things get a little messy as the count isn’t broke up in quite in time but they have to go with it. Replay shows Hank did kick out when he realized Tank didn’t get there in time. Tyson and Tank brawl on the floor while Hank gets a roll-up for two. Hank and Tyriek end up punching each other out, but Hank falls forward and lands on Tyriek for the pin and series win at 6:24.

Winners: Hank and Tank via pin at 6:24

-Got a little sloppy at the end, but this was another fun HOSS fight between these two teams. Technically not as good as the previous match, but this one had more drama as you knew TNT were winning that one to force a Match 3. **1/2

-Thanks for reading!